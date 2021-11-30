The secret behind the success of Netflix
In today’s global market, online video streaming companies or SVOD, for its acronym in English, have become disruptive players in the entertainment sector, thanks to the development and implementation of technological tools; and Netflix is the one who dominates. But what is the technological secret behind the success of this company?
History has shown that the disruptive element exists within Netflix’s corporate DNA. Since its inception, the company looked for a way to offer an easy and agile video content service to users. The different strategies and actions that the company took over time made it the standard of the entire sector.
Last July, Netflix reported that it had some 208 million users who pay for its streaming service. In 2020, the company dominated the entire online video streaming industry for pay, within the United States, at 20 percent; followed by Amazon Prime Video (16%), Hulu (13%), HBO Max (13%), Disney + (11%), Apple TV + (5%), according to information from the statistics center Statista.
While, in its report for the third quarter of the year, the company reported earnings of more than seven billion dollars.
The first element that started Netflix’s take-off within the sector was its business vision and what it could become thanks to the constant advancement of technologies and the internet.
One of the main points of differentiation, which has a direct impact on the user experience, was the early development of a robust and intelligent distribution of its data center structure, which has been working for more than 10 years, and called “Open Connect”.
The simple way to explain the premise behind the “Open Connect” project is to have multiple data centers in which content is stored and that it is close to internet providers and users, making the process of transporting information from the servers to the user’s computer is shorter. This means that, in the same way, the traffic is distributed and does not overload a single center. In fact, we could compare this measure with the idea of what edge computing seeks to achieve.
This is the reason why Netflix and its applications did not collapse abruptly when the more than 111 million users decided to watch the South Korean series of the Squid Game, or at any time when they receive a wave of users accessing the content in a way. simultaneous.
The other competitors do not have a server structure like Open Connect, which is why the HBO Max servers collapsed with the launch of the Snyder Cut; o Disney + stopped working on the day of its launch. Both times, the servers were overloaded with users trying to log in at the same time.
Predict what you want to see
Another of the most important elements in the success and dominance of Netflix in the market has been the analysis of big data, the behavior of users on its platform. Through artificial intelligence, the organization can predict the content that users are interested in according to the day, the time, according to the climate of their location, among many other factors.
This type of information has been vital to the success of Netflix as a content production house; The company went from just streaming third-party content to producing its own. But with the advantage of knowing what users want.
An example of the power of data analysis was the controversial hiring of actor and comedian Adam Sandler, whom the company hired for more than $ 250 million to shoot several films for the platform. Sandler is one of the actors most hit by film critics; However, Netflix data shows that its movies are among the ones that receive the most views, which means that more users spend more time on the platform thanks to it.
This is an important piece of information, because Netflix not only competes with other video streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +; Netflix competes for users’ time; In other words, it competes against the video game industry and that of content creators on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
This reality led the company to start diversifying its content and its business. Netflix has bought the production rights to titles like The Witcher or Castlevania. But in the same way, it began the purchase of several video game developer studios, a new segment in which they seek to compete.
Netflix took advantage of the space in the market to be a pioneer in its business area, as it grew over time, it realized the problems of technological structure that the online transmission business posed, and for more than 10 years it strengthened its server infrastructure, making the platform the most stable and secure. In addition, the massive amount of information available for analysis on user tastes and consumer behavior gave it a competitive advantage over other production houses, and now Netflix knows more about what users want to see than the classic content producers such as MGM or Warner Bros.
An intangible gift
This time of year is characterized by the change of season and being the perfect date to do the end of the year shopping. Probably, while reading these lines you must have already taken advantage of some of the offers of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But this time I’m talking about intangibles that would be a good gift.
Software. If you have someone who is a content creator, for sure they use one or more applications and systems to optimize their work. So the license or purchase of a good application for pay to draw, animate, edit videos or simply manage productivity are excellent gift options, and you will be helping him to continue his career and passion.
Education. In the same vein as the previous option, one of the best gifts you can give is based on learning and acquiring knowledge. As the story of the fisherman and the hungry man establishes; “You don’t give him the fish you just caught, but you teach him how to fish.” In this digital age, online learning is one of the most practical forms of the teaching process; With the confinement caused by the pandemic, this methodology became more relevant. In the market there are several platforms that offer good online courses for any area of the market. Some options that I recommend are: Platzi, Coursera, Skillshare, Adobe, among others.
For players. Online services to play and the development of new consoles has led to the rule being the download of titles. So a good gift recommendation for these players is the payment of an annual service to play online such as the PSN + or the Xbox Games Pass. You can also make the gift of a digital card with funds, so that player can buy any new game or downloadable content.