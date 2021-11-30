The secret behind the success of Netflix

In today’s global market, online video streaming companies or SVOD, for its acronym in English, have become disruptive players in the entertainment sector, thanks to the development and implementation of technological tools; and Netflix is ​​the one who dominates. But what is the technological secret behind the success of this company?

History has shown that the disruptive element exists within Netflix’s corporate DNA. Since its inception, the company looked for a way to offer an easy and agile video content service to users. The different strategies and actions that the company took over time made it the standard of the entire sector.

Last July, Netflix reported that it had some 208 million users who pay for its streaming service. In 2020, the company dominated the entire online video streaming industry for pay, within the United States, at 20 percent; followed by Amazon Prime Video (16%), Hulu (13%), HBO Max (13%), Disney + (11%), Apple TV + (5%), according to information from the statistics center Statista.

While, in its report for the third quarter of the year, the company reported earnings of more than seven billion dollars.

The first element that started Netflix’s take-off within the sector was its business vision and what it could become thanks to the constant advancement of technologies and the internet.

One of the main points of differentiation, which has a direct impact on the user experience, was the early development of a robust and intelligent distribution of its data center structure, which has been working for more than 10 years, and called “Open Connect”.

The simple way to explain the premise behind the “Open Connect” project is to have multiple data centers in which content is stored and that it is close to internet providers and users, making the process of transporting information from the servers to the user’s computer is shorter. This means that, in the same way, the traffic is distributed and does not overload a single center. In fact, we could compare this measure with the idea of ​​what edge computing seeks to achieve.

This is the reason why Netflix and its applications did not collapse abruptly when the more than 111 million users decided to watch the South Korean series of the Squid Game, or at any time when they receive a wave of users accessing the content in a way. simultaneous.

The other competitors do not have a server structure like Open Connect, which is why the HBO Max servers collapsed with the launch of the Snyder Cut; o Disney + stopped working on the day of its launch. Both times, the servers were overloaded with users trying to log in at the same time.