The second part of ‘El Bar Coyote’, closer than ever? | Film and Television

The Coyote Bar (Coyote Ugly) it is a movie that practically any millennial will remember. A blockbuster from the early 2000s that told the story of Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), a young artist who travels to New York City guitar in hand to pursue her dream of being an artist and ends up in a very peculiar bar. Well, the movie that caused so much fury at that time, could return much sooner than we think.

In october of last year Tyra banks, model, actress and one of the most media protagonists of the film, made it very clear that a second part of The Coyote Bar or a series inspired by the movie was already underway. However, it seems that the restrictions due to the pandemic crept in between the production plans, since this project was never known again. Up to now.

Piper Perabo: “When Tyra Banks gets something in her head, she doesn’t let it go”

On this occasion it has been the protagonist of the film, Piper Perabo, who has completely unleashed the rumors about the second part of The Coyote Bar. He has done it on a Canadian TV show called The Talk, in which he responded like this when the presenter asked him about this possible reboot: “I can’t talk about everything that is happening.” However, not much has been done to pray to make a very important advance on the project and has assured that it is not a remake that has been forgotten, far from it! Between laughs, The actress said: “Tyra Banks wants to do it. When Tyra gets something in her head, she doesn’t let go. She’s pushing with all her might.”

Will we see again Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, Maria Bello, Isabella Miko and Bridget Moynahan on the counter of the mythical Bar Coyote? Everything points to yes, although we will have to wait to see if, in the end, Tyra Banks gets away with it and find out if they opt for a movie or a series.

The question of who would participate in this reboot also remains in the air, since, Tyra Banks joked at the time with the possibility of having Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga or Meryl Streep: “Having Selena Gómez would be great, can you imagine her dancing in a bar? And Lady Gaga as the owner of the place, a bad owner. And then also include Meryl Streep dancing with us.”

An announcement that comes at a time when reboots they are more on the rise than ever. National nostalgia hand in hand with titles like Physics or Chemistry, The Internship or The protected, along with others from outside our borders such as The Prince of Bel-Air, Gossip Girl or Sex in New York.