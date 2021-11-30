The running modality that Nicole Kidman practices to maintain her figure at 53 years old

An ankle ailment kept her for a while away from physical exercise, but aware of the importance of this in people’s lives, as soon as she had the opportunity to resume it, Nicole Kidman did. She is not one of those people who share their progress in the world of sports through their social networks, she is one of those women who put on their tights, pick up their hair and go out for a run for the mere fact of doing so.

In fact, the injury we noted earlier that forced her to hang up her sneakers for a while occurred while she was running around the neighborhood. He didn’t see a hole in the ground, causing him to lose his footing and break an ankle. Because of this bad leg he did not depart from his great passion, because, as we pointed out, he soon resumed his exercises in the open air, a great way to get in shape for many reasons.

The running It is one of those sports that everyone can practice because they do not need specific material beyond a few Appropriate slippers and comfortable clothing. Since we are little we play running, so it is not something we have to learn, although we must bear in mind that the improvements are progressive, so it is not unusual that we have to start little by little, with systems such as the CaCo method, in which moments walking are combined with others running.

We can run in the gym, on a treadmill -thanks to that and a little trick, Sofia Vergara has managed to burn the same calories walking as running-, but Nicole prefers to do it outdoors, which is a great choice because we will be adding some extra benefits that we will not obtain in a closed space. To begin with, it is better to clear our mind because we will not look at a fixed point constantly.

The landscape varies, we feel how the air hits us in the face and thus we can obtain better results by achieving greater motivation when doing physical exercise. We will also provide our body with a more oxygen and we will avoid the charged atmospheres that we can sometimes find in gyms. There are disciplines for which we should go, but if we want to run, we can do it on our own.

Thus, it should be noted that running outdoors helps improve our mood, enjoying nature and making it more fun; we can choose different routes to train. It is also a great way to get vitamin D that our body needs, as long as we do it with adequate protection, it is not a good idea to expose our skin to the sun without sunscreen.

Besides psychological benefits and the greater energy that we get from being in contact with nature, when running outdoors, in parks, gardens or the streets of our city, we will find obstacles and slopes that force us to vary the intensity of the exercise, making it more complete and burning a greater amount of calories. Of course, it begins with simpler areas and then over the weeks it adds intensity.

Of course, if we want to follow the steps of Nicole Kidman and start going out for a run, we must be careful to avoid that it happens to us like her and a mistake can cause us to injure ourselves and have to spend a few weeks resting at home. Also, we cannot forget another extra detail, running down the street … it’s free! So money will not be an excuse not to take care of you.