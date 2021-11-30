The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro + could soon arrive in Europe

Xiaomi presented last october its new mid-range of smartphones with the Redmi Note 11 series. The latest rumors coming from China would point to a imminent arrival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro + models to the European market.

According to the information provided by Mukul Sharma for 91mobiles, a popular brand informer, the global variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + would currently be in Europe undergoing internal company tests.

Europe would be the first to receive these two models to later reach the rest of international markets. Two models that would arrive with different hardware from the versions that were presented for China.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro would replace its processor with the Snapdragon 778G Plus and the Pro + model for the Snapdragon 860 or 870. The Chinese version of both models is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 920.

This is because Xiaomi’s stock for those two MediaTek processors would be limited and they would have preferred to dedicate it exclusively for their market. However, Xiaomi will also present these new models with Qualcomm processors for China under a new model, the Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge.

But this would not be all, according to rumors coming from Asia, the Redmi Note 11 series would also update its design for the global market. So it would not be surprising that Xiaomi also made some more changes regarding the hardware or versions of these models.

