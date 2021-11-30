The reason for the meetings between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd was finally known – Revista Para Ti

Artists have been photographed together for months, while maintaining a great secrecy about the reasons that unite them. However, an American media revealed that they are working on a fiction that the singer will star under the direction of the actress. Every detail in this note.

They have been for months photographed together on different occasions and, given that both are without a partner (at least, as far as is publicly known) it began to be rumored that they were dating. But, to the surprise of many, why Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were meeting has to do with a work project that unites them. The hit performer Blinding Lights or Save My Tears he threw himself fully into the world of acting, according published The Hollywood Reporter.

Is that the musician is the protagonist and creator of The Idol, a new series that has the actress as a screenwriter, producer and director.

The singer already has to his credit some participation in the world of fiction: he wrote a chapter of the animated series Family Guy, and appeared in the Adam Sandler film Diamonds in the Rough, but nothing as big as this one that is coming.

Another theme that unites them is support in various humanitarian causes: the singer was recently appointed goodwill ambassador of the UN, an entity with which he has collaborated for years Jolie: In particular, as UNHCR’s ambassador for the refugee program.

The series will feature six chapters whose filming would have already begun. At the moment, only part of The Idol cast is known, made up of stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Anne Heche, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and his own The Weeknd, among others. But as the premiere progresses, more surprises and new details will be known about this new series, which will tell the story of a female pop star who falls in love with the owner of an exclusive club in Los Angeles, who in turn is a leader. of a sect.

Amy Seimetz to direct episodes created by the Grammy winner alongside Sam levinson and the producer Reza Fahim. For Levinson This won’t be the first time I’ve worked with a music star. On his series Euphoria, he had Drake as an executive producer.

It may interest you: