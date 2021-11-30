The owners of Club América began to act and would have already notified Santiago Solari

The statement that the America club spread through social networks minutes after the elimination of the cast he directs Santiago Solari of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the MX League, for the defeat by 3 to 1 in the Aztec stadium with the Pumas of the UNAM in the quarterfinals of the Big party, anticipated the idea of ​​shaking on campus for the Closing 2022.

“We have only reached the quarterfinals in the last two tournaments of the MX League and we did not win the Concacaf Champions League. The last two Leagues they have been forgotten. The board will take the next three weeks to evaluate the short and medium term sports project “, said the publication just moments from the final whistle in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

And in that sense, the authorities would have already acted in this regard. According to the RÉCORD newspaper, the first person they contacted from the slap that the National University Club to the Eagles of America went to Santiago Solari. Apparently, the Argentine coach, so far, would not be considered the greatest of those responsible indoors, so he would remain in office.

Likewise, the report of this Monday, November 29 of the aforementioned media, highlights that the eyes, at least in the first hours after the frustration, do not point to the directive either. That is to say, Santiago Banos He would also continue, in principle, developing his work as president of the institution of Coapa.

The first factor to change for the owners of America

The analysis of the owners of the Eagles of America of the issues to be modified that, at this time, they understand as one of the causes that should have been considerably different in the camp of Coapa, are the injuries. In question, according to RECORD, the first to be evaluated will be those who suffered repeated physical setbacks.