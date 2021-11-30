The motorcycle as a generator of economic development and social welfare in Mexico in PortalAutomotriz.com

During the meeting, the ITESM professor of economics, Hugo Javier Fuentes Castro, released the book “The motorcycle as a generator of economic development and social welfare”, the most important research to understand the social and economic impact of the use of the motorcycle in our country, which seeks to provide technical information, fully supported by current data, for the design of public policies appropriate to the social and economic reality of millions of people who use the motorcycle as a main instrument of urban, economic and social mobility.

For his part, Eduardo Santillán Pérez, specialist in Constitutional Law, presented a talk on the right to mobility and the respect that must be promoted at all levels for healthy mobility, where pedestrians and drivers of all vehicles are contemplated .

Finally, Roger Magar, a member of the Mexican Academy of Sciences, Art, Technology and Humanities, shared with the forum the challenges of the environment and electric mobility with respect to the actions taken by government institutions, proposing as a solution mainly the use of motorcycles , as well as the use of natural gas, hybrid or electric vehicles, among others.

Some relevant data and conclusions highlighted within the presentation were the following:

In Mexico, the motorcycle has a wide potential for growth, as it barely constitutes around 10% of the vehicle fleet.

The motorcycle is an affordable work tool and therefore a source of income for households. The income of households whose only vehicle is the motorcycle is $ 11,478, 12.5% ​​higher than that of those without motorized vehicles.

The motorcycle means savings in travel times, its use represents more than 25 working days a year for those who travel to work on it.

During the pandemic, the motorcycle has fostered higher incomes in families as food delivery and courier delivery have been an important alternative for people who have lost their jobs. A mobile application delivery person earns an average of almost 9,000 pesos a month, which is equivalent to more than twice the minimum wage.

In Mexico, the motorcycle is used with more intensity in low socioeconomic strata. The vast majority of households with a motorcycle only have one and this constitutes an important support for the family wealth.

The authorities must carefully analyze the policies around them, because if their use is inhibited, the working class is affected. For this reason, policies that raise the cost of motorcycle use are regressive, affecting the lowest income groups.

The contribution of the motorcycle to pollution is relatively small compared to the other sources of emissions.

Imposing pollutant reduction technologies similar to those used in Europe or the United States in cities like Mexico could raise the cost of the cheapest motorcycles by up to 70% and affect lower-income families.