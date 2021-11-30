The most media transgender presenter returns to Chinese television

Jin Xing went from being a child soldier to being a successful presenter in China. After getting over a hundred million people watching his show, the Show It was withdrawn in 2017 without prior notice or explanation. However, four years later, Xing returns to television.

It will do so with a new interview space that is already announced as “the most daring program on television, in which truths are thrown like darts,” explained the transgender presenter on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter in which the news has been greeted with glee.





The presenter not only returns to the small screen but has also been chosen as a symbol of the perfume brand Dior to announce one of its colognes sharing the limelight with such famous faces as Charlize Theron, Cara Delevigne or Natalie Portman.

She has never wanted to become a standard bearer of the LGTBQ + community, but the reality is that she was one of the pioneers in putting transsexuality on the table in China since, in 1996 and when the artist was 30 years old, she underwent a surgery of sex change. Something unusual in China but one hundred of his compatriots already do each year.

Jin Xing, with his father, when he joined the Chinese Army Weibo

Xing was a colonel in the Chinese Army but went from wielding a gun to becoming the queen of Shanghai dance. It was not an easy road since his father was a military man and his mother a translator and with only nine years he joined the Chinese Army. In her teens, Xing won a dance scholarship in New York, and after four years in the United States, she toured Europe.

It was not until the mid-1990s that she returned to her native China to undergo a sex change that allowed her to acquire all her rights, adopt three children, and become the first trans woman officially recognized by the Chinese government.

Transgender entertainer and host Jin Xing on her TV show Weibo

“A fortune teller told my mother that I would be the most influential woman in China. The first president of the country? Who knows …”, she says unconcerned in an interview and making her statements collide head-on with the image we have in the West of the Asian giant.