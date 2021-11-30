The most famous Windows live wallpaper app is now available on Android

You can now download and install Wallpaper Engine, one of the best animated wallpaper apps for Android.

As we had warned weeks ago, Wallpaper Engine It has finally landed on Android.

The most used animated wallpaper application by Windows users finally has its mobile version, which allows us to customize the home screen of our Android devices using animated backgrounds created by the huge user community of this tool.

It is a Completely free app, no ads or payments in-app. In addition, its creators ensure that the tool does not carry out data collection or monitoring techniques of any kind.

The best wallpapers for your mobile

Thousands of different animated backgrounds on your mobile with Wallpaper Engine

In the announcement of the presentation of the app, the company behind Wallpaper Engine details all the features of the application in its version for Android.

As you work more interesting, we found the possibility of import any type of file present on the device to use as a background, be it a still image, GIF, video, or Wallpaper Engine compatible background file.

The application also includes the ability to sync Windows wallpapers for use on mobile, something very useful since the Android app does not include the possibility of accessing Workshop, the app’s official wallpaper store. In that sense, the company shares a guide that facilitates the process of connecting the Android version with the Windows version.

Other cool features are compatibility with real-time audio displays, clocks, and other dynamic elements. It is also allowed set multiple live wallpapers in a playlist, so that they change over time automatically.

And, for all those who have a mobile updated to Android 12, you will be interested to know that Wallpaper Engine is supports dynamic theme engine of the latest version.

Best live wallpapers for Android and how to use them

Wallpaper Engine is a free app, compatible with any Android as long as it has a system version equal to or greater than Android 8 Oreo. It can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, or by installing the APK file provided by the developer company.

