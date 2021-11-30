The most anticipated series of December 2021 (premieres on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin)

Related news

The last month of 2021 in the world of series will be marked by the grand finale of The Money Heist, the series of robberies that took Spanish fiction to all corners of the planet at the hands of Professor and his band of thieves with a heart of gold. Almost all of them, at least! Secondly, we will finally discover how the Roy’s war ends in Succession after ten weeks of betrayals in all directions.

The concept of the comeback will also be key in December. New episodes of two of Netflix’s biggest premieres in 2020, the fantasy epic, will be released in the coming weeks The witcher and the romantic comedy of Emily in Paris. They are also back Boba fett, with his own series after appearing in The Mandalorian, and Robert Langdon, the character immortalized by Tom Hanks and who in his leap to television has changed his face. But if there is a comeback that will have to talk will be the one of the girls of Sex in New York in a sequel without Samantha Jones: And Just Like That.

These are the most anticipated series of December 2021 according to SERIES & MÁS.

‘The Town’ T3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: December 2

Raul Pena (Mrs), Ana Arias (Tell me how it happened), Elena Gallardo (Two lifes), Roque Ruiz (The mess you leave), Laura Gómez-Lacueva (The kingdom) and Richard Collins-Moore (The call) join the filming of the crazy comedy created by the Caballero brothers (The one that looms). New neighbors will arrive in the town of Peñafría, which will see its daily life shaken when a group of urbanites land there in search of a home, work and a lifestyle according to 2021. The village returns to Amazon Prime Video almost two years after the premiere of its second season, released weeks before the global pandemic.

Release date: December 3

The end of the greatest robbery in history is near, and what began as a robbery will end in war. The Money Heist, the greatest phenomenon of Spanish fiction in the world, says goodbye in a few days with the premiere of its long-awaited final episodes. “In the last few hours, I have lost very important people and I am not going to let anyone else fall for this theft”, says The Professor in the preview of the grand finale of the production of Vancouver Media. Tokyo is dead and the enemy, wounded and more fearsome than ever, is still inside the Bank from Spain. Whatever happens to the most popular band on television (the press has not yet had access to a more inaccessible end than the prized gold reserve), The Money Heist has already made history.

‘The policemen’ (Filmin)

‘The policemen’, Filmin’s featured premiere in December.



Release date: December 7th

The team behind the acclaimed Fauda come back with the story of a detective who must push his own moral limits to hunt down a dangerous criminal. Inspired by true events, the series centers on Alon, an idealistic and unbreakable police detective who returns to his hometown on a mission to upgrade the area’s police forces and keep a local crime lord at bay. Faced with the city in crisis and its neighbors held in the grip of the tyrant’s iron, Alon is forced to enter into relationships with the gangster on his own terms, which means that to defeat him he will have to become what he detests. As their tense confrontation escalates, Alon will question where the line is between good and evil.

Release date: December 9

The series that will continue the adventures of the protagonists of the mythical Sex in New York 17 years after the end of HBO’s groundbreaking comedy is right around the corner. And Just Like That will explore this time the even more complex reality of life and female friendship at 50. Although Kim cattrall will not be present in the new series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin davis will recover the characters that made them icons all over the planet in a project coordinated by Michael Patrick King, showrunner of almost all seasons and director and screenwriter of the two films that continued their plots. Among the new signings of the production stands out Sara ramirez, actress of Grey’s Anatomy , and performer of the first non-binary gender character in franchise history.

‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)





Release date: December 16

HBO Max will explore life after the pandemic in Station Eleven, but those who want to flee from COVID-19 in fiction can rest assured. Patrick Somerville’s miniseries adapts an acclaimed 2014 novel published by Emily St. John. Fans of the general story include George RR Martin and the Arthur C. Clarke Awards, designed to recognize the best science fiction novel in the United Kingdom. Mackenzie davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Himesh Patel (Yesterday) lead their cast choir.

An unexpected deadly virus destroys humanity as we know it: there are no more trains or the Internet, not even cities, only settlements hostile to the occasional visitor. In this bleak panorama, a small group of actors and musicians decides to create the Traveling Symphony in order to keep alive a trace of humanity. The problems are not over yet. This embers of civilization will also be threatened by a violent prophet. “That strange and terrible moment was the happiest of my life,” proclaims one of the protagonists in the first preview of a story that seeks to seek hope after desolation. Station Eleven It will be set in several timelines, although how they will be presented to the viewer remains a mystery even after seeing their first images.

Release date: December 17

The popular fantasy magic series based on the novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski returns with new adventures for the hero he plays Henry cavill. On the return of The witcherGeralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) must escort Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morhen, convinced that Yennefer lost his life in the Battle of Sodden. Meanwhile, kings, elves, humans, and demons from across the Continent will fight for power outside the fortress walls. The new installment of the production will again consist of eight episodes.

‘Dan Brown: The lost symbol’ (Movistar +)

Ashley Zukerman will be the new ‘Langdon’.



Release date: Decembre 19th

The popular saga created by Dan Brown returns to the screen. Ashley zukerman (Succession) will be the new Robert Langdon Landgon, following in the footsteps of Tom Hanks, who played the character in film in The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons and Inferno. Lyou scriptwriters Dan Dworkin and Jay beattie will sign the adaptation of the third novel starring the character after creating and taking the reins together of the series of scream and The Crossing.

On The lost symbol symbology expert Robert Langdon is unexpectedly summoned by Peter Solomon, a Freemason, philanthropist, and his former mentor, to give a lecture on Capitol Hill. But the kidnapping of Peter and the discovery of a hand tattooed with five enigmatic symbols drastically change the course of events.

Release date: December 22th

Netflix’s most popular comedy (58 million views in its first month on the platform) was also a surprise in awards season: Emily in Paris ended up sneaking into the best series category at both the Emmy and the Golden Globes. The series starring Lilly collins returns with new adventures.

Now that she is more settled in Paris, Emily is getting better and better in the city, although she is still adjusting to French customs. After being involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend, she is determined to focus on her job, which is getting more complicated every day. In French class, Emily meets an expat who makes her very nervous, but also piques her curiosity.

Release date: December 29

After a year without new episodes of the series Star wars in real action, the announced spin-off of The Mandalorian. The Boba Fett Book will follow in the footsteps of the legendary bounty hunter, telling us what has become of him since he was presumed dead and what will happen after he revolutionizes fans around the world with his surprising appearance on The Mandalorian. It will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, creator of the series starring Pedro Pascal, supervises the project from executive production.

In this eight-episode production, Fennec Shand and Boba Fett must navigate the underworld of the Galaxy, returning to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim the territory once controlled by Jabba Hutt and his bloodthirsty crime syndicate. Drawing inspiration from the trilogy of The Godfather and in the genre of western, the unforgettable character from the original trilogy of Star wars finally has its chance to shine.

