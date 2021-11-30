The King of Fighters 15 presents its Omega Collector’s Edition

The fight of The King of Fighters XV is preparing to arrive on February 17, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) in Spain and around the world. From Koch Media they have an appetizer to show the most ardent fans of the SNK saga: the Omega Collector’s Edition, which will debut the same day for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S. Today we have known the details of this purchase option.

The King of Fighters XV – Omega Edition

Koch Media and SNK have wanted to present the content of the Omega Edition of The King of Fighters XV. Count on both physical and digital elementsas well as a copy of the game. After a delay that took its release date to early 2022, the title is getting closer and closer and now accompanied by an edition intended for collectors of the franchise. The content it offers is as follows.

Omega Edition of The King of Fighters XV

Main game

3 lithographs

Soundtrack

119 page art book

Special case

Season Pass 1 (Team DLC 1 & Team DLC 2)

Terry “Garou’s Downloadable Outfit: MotW “

MotW “ Downloadable Leona Outfit “Classic Leona”

The fight of The King of Fighters XV

With a staff made up of 39 classic and new characters – recently we were able to see Angel in video and images -, The King of Fighters XV prepares to drag players into an intense battle. We can find different game modes, among which is a 3 vs 3 team combat system; along with the new Shatter Strike: a mechanic that allows us to counter the attacks of our adversaries.

With revamped moves and unique special moves, the fighting of the saga will return in style. To know all the details of the title, we invite you to read our previews and impressions. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) on February 17, 2022.