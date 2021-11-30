“The kind of mom who …”: Cardi B shared a funny video of her daughter

USA.- Cardi B has announced this last week that she will be a mother for the second time, since they are expecting a child with her husband Offset. After revealing a moving photo production with her family, she uploaded a fun video with her daughter. In your profile Instagram, the American rapper shared with her followers a little joke she made on her.

In this video, it appears Kulture Kiari Cephus, wearing a light blue tulle dress, while looking angrily at the bathroom wall. In the same, Cardi B He annoys her with his peculiar laugh, for which she turns to look at him with a frown. “The kind of mom I am. I do not care if you are angry girl, “wrote the American rapper, at the bottom of the publication, although she did not clarify the reason for the anger.

Her husband has always defined the celebrity as a very funny mom, which we can also see on social networks. This video that lasted only about 15 seconds had a great impact on the social network. In a single day it reached more than 13 million views. Additionally, he garnered around 52,000 comments from his followers and fans.

This number of views is an average higher than what is usually achieved Cardi B with her publications, except for the last ones where she showed off her late pregnancy. In these comments, his followers commented laughing emoticons, and talked about how funny his daughter looks with an angry face. In addition, he also received the comment of some celebrities.

One of these was artist @dreezy, who wrote: “Kids hate it when you laugh when they don’t even know why you do it.” “This is you completely,” @kidthewiz commented. However, as is often the case, there was no lack of comments from haters. Although they were a minority, they criticized Cardi B, accusing her of being a bad mother for laughing at her young daughter.