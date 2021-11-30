The Jungle Book: Rudyard Kipling and the moving story of a universal classic

Not everything came from his imagination. As is the case with most writers, in the case of Rudyard Kipling the pristine source of the stories that make up his best-known work came from somewhere far from libraries, archives, and museums.

“Duty of gratitude is equally for the author to confess that the story Rikki-tikki-tavi It is, broadly speaking, the same one told to him by one of the leading erpetologists of northern India, a daring and independent researcher who, determined ‘not to live, but to know’, sacrificed his life to the incessant study of eastern Thanatofidia ” , Kipling himself noted in the foreword to his book The jungle book.

He also acknowledged that he relied on an elephant for at least a couple of stories. “The wise and distinguished Bahadur Shah, baggage-handling elephant, bearing the number 174 in the official record book of India, which, together with his kind sister Pudmini, furnished with the greatest gallantry the story of Toomai of the Elephants and much of the information contained in His Majesty’s Servants”.

That Kipling has named those stories has to do with the heart of The jungle book it is not a single story. Strictly speaking, it is a compilation of stories that to this day has remained a classic, and that more than someone had to read at school as compulsory reading.

As was the case at the time, it was published between 1893 and 1894 through magazines. In 1894 it came out to the windows as a unique book.

Of the stories, the most recognizable is that of little Mowgli, the boy abandoned in the jungle and taken in by a pack of wolves – like Romulus and Remus – and whose destiny is to kill the ineffable Bengal tiger Shere Khan. On the origin of the character, perhaps aware of his worth, Kipling kept a mysterious silence. “The adventures of Mowgli were collected, in various times and places, from a multitude of sources, about which those interested want the strictest incognito to be kept.”

The story of Mowgli, like a novel in parts, occupies a good part of the stories that make up the book, and gave importance to the author, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1907. Strictly speaking, it would be a fable, since Through the humanization of animals such as wolves, bears, or snakes, Mowgli is learning values ​​that are detailed in the Law of the Jungle, which is instructed by the bear Baloo.

The book was taken to the movies. In 1967 with the Disney factory (remastered in 2016); and in 2018 via Warner Bros starring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch and Freida Pinto.