The incredible story of Lana and Lilly Wachowski who revolutionized cinema and for the first time worked separately … twice the world of cinema.

Once upon a time there were a couple of filmmaker brothers who did what they wanted and they surprised audiences in 1996 with their first film, ‘Bound’, starring Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly, a kind of gangster movie with lesbian and sadomasochistic overtones that became a cult hit.

Andy and Larry Wachowski in 1999 (Photo by Bob Riha Jr / WireImage)

That little indie film served to put Andy and Larry Wachowski on the map, who like the Coen brothers before them wrote, produced and directed their own films in tandem. They were both cool guys and gamers of excellence, who they wowed the world with a very particular style with the 1999 premiere of ‘The Matrix’, starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, accompanied by Carrie-Anne Moss and New Zealander Hugo Weaving. Nobody imagined that this film was going to change the history of the cinematographic medium and also the lives of the actors who participated in them.

From that moment on, Wachowski’s name was synonymous with spectacular work on the screen, although the two direct sequels to the first Matrix, released in 2003 and 2004, were frankly a failure (not at the box office, but critically) and the That his next projects like ‘Speed ​​Racer’ and ‘Jupiter Ascending’ were beaten, was not an obstacle for his other projects, the Netflix series ‘Sense8’ and the massive film ‘Cloud Atlas’, based on the novel by David Mitchell, in which they collaborated with Tom Tykwer (‘Lola Rennt’) and had a multi-star cast (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Susan Sarandon), were better received.

In the course of those years, Not only did the Wachoswskis go from being brainstorming comic book writers, they became real celebrities. who also had their own series of controversies when they left their wives (they were both married) and over the course of a decade, between 2003 and 2013, both revealed themselves as transgender women, legally adopting the names of Lana and Lilly Wachowski, a personal decision that at first generated morbidity and controversy (especially because before transitioning, both had been obsessively jealous of their privacy and the “mystique” generated by their first job), but which served to give greater visibility to the trans cross As women, both Lana and Lilly have been infinitely more approachable, warm, sincere and open than they ever were in their previous identities, which has, of course, made them favorites of the LGBTQI + community who have always loved them. gave support, but now much more.

They worked so many years together that it is surprising that with their most recent project, they have decided to try their luck separately after a fruitful entire career. The highly anticipated fourth part of the ‘Matrix’ saga, titled ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ literally revives the characters and the universe created two decades ago by the sisters, pbut this time only one is the one that works as the hand that rocks the crib, and in this case, it’s Lana Wachowski.

It is still curious that it is Lana (now famous for her distinctive Rastafarian style mane in shades of magenta and orange) who, after years of pleas from fans to bring back Neo, Trinity, Morpheus and other members of that underworld that They had created, whoever has taken the reins of the entire project as director, in production and script writing tasks, together with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, both of his collaborators at Sense8. This time, Lilly only has credit as the character creator, and nothing else.

Lana Wachowski on the Italian set of ‘Sense8’. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta / KONTROLAB / LightRocket via Getty Images)

In fact, the roads of the Wachowskis behind the cameras had begun to separate, as reported in various media, starting with the show’s eventful second season. There was talk about differences of opinion between the two, different angles and by the time the closing film of the series was made they were already quite far apart (professionally).

After that project, Lilly decided to start developing other projects, leaving Lana to take care of the saga on her own. who gave them international fame, explaining their motives at a press conference about the new season of their semi-documentary series ‘Work in Progress’, where they asked him about his absence from the new tape.

“Oh, it’s hard to answer,” Lilly replied. “When I finished my (personal) transition I was completely exhausted: On the other hand, we had made two films and a season of the series, all in a row and without rest. That’s more than 100 days of shooting for each project, coinciding with my hormonal therapy, my transition and various personal issues.As well as the inevitable exhaustion, it was as if the world was falling on me. “

Lilly Wachowski at a Sundance festival event. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

“I needed to take a break from the industry,” he later told the Daily Variety. “I needed to reconnect with myself as an artist, so I decided to go back to studying, painting and dedicating myself, having time for myself. So, when in 2017 Lana told me about the idea she had for another ‘Matrix’ movie, because everyone asked us for it and we started talking about it, but it was at the same time of the death of our parents, with five weeks of distance between each death and I said, I’m sorry, but this time I can’t. ”

Later he added: “I just didn’t want: the idea of ​​going back and taking up something that we had already done that didn’t appeal to me at all. I did not want to go through this stage of massive change in my life, with my transition and mourning for my parents, going back to something he had already done, somehow going the same way again. It didn’t feel emotionally satisfying, quite the opposite. I love Lana and I love everything we’ve done, but we needed a break and frankly, I didn’t want to. “

However, when the director was asked in a television interview if she will collaborate with her sister on a joint project in the future, she was clear, candid and forceful. “Who knows? She’s my sister. I love her. Most likely yes.”

