The important condition that is missing for Alexis Vega to reach Club América

The Eagles of America They try to leave the pitiful performance in the Aztec stadium in view of Pumas UNAM for the first leg quarterfinals of the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, with the rumors of Futbol de Estufa pointing to a possible exchange with the Chivas of Guadalajara, in which they are involved Sebastián Córdova, Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega.

The last player of the Flock in question, is the one that emerged in the last hours after the journalist of the RÉCORD newspaper Raymundo González, published on his social network account Twitter, which was of interest to the azulcrema group: “America is willing to negotiate with Chivas an exchange: Cordova, but for Alexis Vega. Guadalajara Puts to Antuna“.

Regarding the possibility that would have arisen between the America club and the Guadalajara Sports Club to rotate to Sebastian Cordova no longer for Uriel antuna, but Alexis Vega, Águilas Monumental made the article citing the corresponding source, and adding a poll to give rise to the opinion on the surprising version, to one of the authorized voices: the fans.

The question was clear: “Would you like to see Alexis Vega with the shirt of the Eagles of America? “, and the answer, although it was quite distributed (51 percent favored no), reflected that the attacker born in Cuauhtémoc (CDMX) and emerged soccer in the Deportivo Toluca, does not have the consent of the majority of fans of the Millonets.

In short, he lacks one of the most important conditions to project himself as a player Eagle. In the same sense, this same portal, consulted the position of the people for the other implicated in the rumors (Uriel antuna) and received even less support. In his case it was a 64 percent rejection.