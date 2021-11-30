the first four scored for the guillotine of the board

The hobby of the Eagles of America, by different means, they cry out for changes, after what was the painful and unexpected defeat with Pumas UNAM at Aztec stadium for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. And a little because they try to listen and a little because of their own conviction, the directive has begun to act on it.

The first stimulus was public: the statement that was disseminated on the official social networks of the institution cream blue, on the same night of the game with the university. But also, by now, the pertinent authorities, would be working on the measures that they themselves defamed, which would deal with the evaluation of each of the members of the campus.

In this context, according to the RÉCORD newspaper, neither Santiago Solari neither Santiago Banos, coach and president of the Eagles of America, respectively, would be the targeted ones, at least in this first instance of interventions. But there are already four identified footballers who sound like candidates to go through “the guillotine” of the board.

They are: Nicolás Benedetti, Renato Ibarra, Bruno Valdez and Pedro Aquino. It is no coincidence that they all have a characteristic in common, which is that of having complicated the work of the Indiecito throughout the second semester of the year, in which he barely reached the final of the Concacaf Champions League and become the leader of the regular phase of the Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX.

Since the preseason, the Colombian and the Ecuadorian danced on transcendent that took them away from Coapa, not only for his muscular discomfort, but also for his media cases. While the Paraguayan and the Peruvian, who started as strongholds of the team, could never comply due to their physical complications, especially in the last straight of 2021.