the films that resonate the most at the awards

What will be the nominees for Best Picture in the next Oscars 2022? Which actors and actresses will win the coveted statuette? At the moment the answers are a complete mystery, since the official nominations will not arrive until February 8, but there are already names that resonate strongly, as is the case of ‘The power of the dog’ or the performance of Kristen Stewart like Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’. Here is a selection of the titles that you should not miss before the celebration of the movie party.

‘The good boss’ and ‘Parallel Mothers’

Starting with Spain, although the representative in the international category of the Oscars will be ‘The good patron ‘by Fernando León de Aranoa, with Javier Bardem leading the cast; the last film by Pedro Almodóvar, ‘Parallel mothers’ he also has very serious chances of being nominated in the main categories. In fact, there are many American media that point to Penelope Cruz as one of the main candidates for Best Actress, who already won the Volpi Cup at the recent Venice Film Festival. Both films are already in theaters.

‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion

The director was established with ‘El piano’ more than a decade ago and this year is a very serious candidate for the Oscars 2022 with the adaptation of the novel by Thomas Savage in a modern western which has already won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in Venice. The protagonist of this story starring two brothers, Benedict Cumberbatch, it also resonates strongly. Release date: November 19 (theaters) / December 1 (Netflix).

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

The Toronto Film Festival Audience Award It is usually a very accurate meter for the Oscars, and this year the winner was Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’. The director behind ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ returns to the screens with a coming-of-age drama in black and white starring a boy who lives with imaginary dragons. Release date: January 7, 2022.

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ by Joel Coen

Surname Coen It cannot be missed on any red carpet, much less if what is coming is Joel’s first solo job. Without his brother Ethan, the director returns to theaters with the adaptation of this classic from Shakespeare in a story starring Denzel Washington. Critics have praised his performance and the spectacular nature of the photography, among other things. Release Date: 01/14/2022 on Apple TV +.

‘Spencer’ by Pablo Larraín

The return of Princess Diana to the big screen has, at least, one guaranteed nomination: that of Kristen Stewart as Best Leading Actress. However, the costumes are also promising. Some even point to ‘Spencer’ as the winner in the Best Picture nomination. Release date: November 19.

‘Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve

The adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert by Denis Villeneuve with a cast of heart attack was one of the most anticipated releases of this 2021. And although the result has not been what was expected, it is presumed that some award falls in the more technical categories. Likewise, it is always a pleasure to enjoy the performances by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Release date: September 17.

‘C’mon C’mon. Always Ahead ‘by Mike Mills

This small black and white film has been climbing positions in recent months, especially in what happens to its protagonist: Joaquin Phoenix. The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last September and has been garnering rave reviews ever since. And awards. To his credit is already the nomination for best leading role and cast at the Gotham Awards. Release date: coming soon (yet to be confirmed).

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The directorial debut of the musical expert Lin-Manuel Miranda it has aroused rave reviews. With Andrew Garfield at the helm, his name resonates in the category of Best Leading Actor in the upcoming Oscars 2022. Along with the Jane Campion film, it seems clear that this is one of the great bets of Netflix for awards season. Release date: November 19 (Netflix)

Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga She fell in love with us in ‘A Star Is Born’ and now she will make us hate her in ‘House of Gucci’, the drama directed by Ridley Scott on the murder of the fashion icon. The specialized critic already assures that this role could be Gaga’s second Oscar nomination in the next awards season.

‘The Lost Daughter’ by Maggie Gyllenhaal

It won the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival and has won over American critics, so we have no doubt that it will have some presence at the Oscars 2022. The actress’s first film as a director Maggie gyllenhaal arrives starring the Oscar winner Olivia colman and Dakota johnson to embark on a dark and hard journey to the past and motherhood. Release date: December 31 in the US Pending date in Spain. It will be available on Netflix.

‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay

With Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence surrendered to the madness of the director of ‘The Big Short’ nothing can go wrong. And even more if we add Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and even Ariana Grande in an adventure in which everything possible will be tried to warn humanity of a deadly meteorite that is coming. Release date: November 26 (theaters) / December 24 (Netflix).

‘Being the Ricardos’ by Aaron Sorkin

An awards season could in no way ignore Aaron Sorkin. With the acclaimed scriptwriter of ‘The social network’ and director of ‘The Chicago 7 trial’ we close this list. Sorkin returns with a biopic where Nicole Kidman gives life to Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem to Desi Arnaz. Release date: December 21 (Amazon Prime Video).