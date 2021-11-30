The figure of Mexican soccer that could reach the board of Chivas

Ricardo Peláez wants to bet on youth talents by bringing in an experienced Mexican soccer manager (Photo: Instagram / @ rpl9)

Changes in the Guadalajara Sports Club They seem close to appearing, especially in the directive area and in the management of the basic forces. Ricardo Peláez, sports president of the Guadalajara team, would be interested in having the services of Marco Garcés to take over the jobs in the youth teams.

According to information from ESPN Digital, the rojiblanca board met a few days ago with Garcés in order to specify his arrival as part of the team’s organizational chart. It is important to remember that the manager confirmed his departure from the Tuzos of Pachuca recently and now everything seems to indicate that he could fill the position he left vacant Marcelo Michel Leaño as the leader of the basic forces project from Verde Valle.

Garcés would arrive to amend the boat of the youth teams of the Chivas, which have not managed to appear as in past decades, when they were one of the most successful clubs in the U-15, U-17 and up to U-20 categories. Currently, none of those age-limited squads managed to reach the title dispute and were left in charge of the club’s objectives.

Garcés would arrive to strengthen the scheme of the basic forces in Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ ErickLira)

The knowledge as a sports director and the experience in basic forces forming leading players in Mexican soccer were the main key points for Garcés to be the main candidate to take the reins of the youth. Footballers like Erick Gutiérrez and Hirving Lozano They came out with Pachuca under the management of the manager.

In addition, Garcés was one of the bridges that made the adventure of Javier Chicharito Hernandez for European football. The manager maintained a close relationship with the viewer of the Manchester United, Jim Lawlor, whom he recommended to sign who, at that time, began to appear as one of the maximum promises in attack for Mexico.

The intention of Amaury vergara, owner of Sacred Flock, is that Garcés strengthens the work of Ricardo Peláez and that the experience of both can shine with favorable results in a project in the short and medium term. Although his arrival at the club is still confirmed, the negotiations are already well advanced and in the next few days it could be made official.

The owner of the Chivas wants to find an answer in the youth before the last bad results (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

This boost that is sought to give to the creation of new talents could have benefits in the following tournaments or in the coming years, since in recent times it has been increasingly scarce. Since the arrival of Peláez there has been a slight inclination towards prioritizing the economic inversion with “Bomb reinforcements” before continuing to debut players of the basic forces in the first division.

Before becoming a manager, Garcés appeared in his time on the fields of the Liga Mx with teams such as Cruz Azul, Tecos, Guadalajara and Pachuca. He came to be considered as part of the Mexican National Team with which he debuted in 2002. His retirement was announced in 2005 when he was part of Machine.

His time in Pachuca as a sports director lasted around nine years until the club decided to cut relations after the elimination of Pachuca in the present Scream Mexico Opening 2021. In his project, the Hidalgo group raised a Liga MX title and was positioned as third place during the Club World Cup 2017.

