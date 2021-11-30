The eight businesses that make Mark Wahlberg gold on the fringes of cinema

Admittedly, he is a smart guy. Mark Wahlberg He has long become one of the most sought-after performers in the film industry. The actor of Transformers or Infiltrated (film for which he opted for the Oscar) is one of those with high cache. It doesn’t appear on screen for less than a handful of millions. However, the enormous fortune he amasses has a rather striking origin and outside the industry in many cases.

There are eight businesses that work like a charm. Mark Wahlberg He is a restless and visionary guy, which has led him to invest really well. And it is that his companies bring him countless benefits every year. The most varied sectors, as we are going to show you below.

Wahlberg is the owner of Closest to the Hole, a film and television production company, in what seems the closest to what we could imagine. In that terrain it also moves Unrealistic Ideas, a producer of documentary series and podcasts. From there, things change radically. The water company Aquahydrate is your property, as Performance Inspired, a nutrition company. Betting on the world of physical training, the actor also has among his businesses the chain of gyms F45. Municipal it’s his clothing company and Mark Wahlberg Auto Group, a car dealerships. And the icing? Well, the hamburger chain Wahlburgers.

Indeed, the empire of Mark Wahlberg it does not seem to have any limits.