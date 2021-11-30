“The duel changes shape, but it never ends”

Keanu Reeves is no newcomer. But he is enjoying a second youth at 56. His career began in the eighties, but it was not until the next that his face began to become popular. My Own Private Idaho (1991), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Speed (1994) or Pact with the Devil (1997) are some of the films that raised him to fame.

Of course, until you achieve success, the actor has lived on a roller coaster since childhood. He was born in Beirut (Lebanon), although he has Canadian nationality, in a family marked by a father dedicated to the heroin trade who never paid attention to him and even mistreated and humiliated him until he left his life when Reaves was barely three years old.

That traumatic vital start, however, reinforced the ties with his mother, Patricia Taylor, whom he venerates for the efforts made to bring his children – they are three brothers – forward. Reaves, who also suffers Asperger syndrome, became a nomad by demands of the script. Beirut, Sydney, New York and finally Toronto They were some of the destinations that he met at the same rate as his mother changed partners. But it was in Canada where he settled and managed to train before making the leap to Hollywood.

Just when his career was about to take off, even though he was not yet aware, he had to deal with the leukemia that was diagnosed in his sister Kim, from which he did not separate until he had overcome the disease. Shortly after that episode, Keanu Reeves, who had developed a strong bond with River phoenix, with whom he starred My Own Private Idaho, fell back into the most absolute sadness when his soul friend passed away in 1993 victim of an overdose. Once again, it was time to row.

After a second half of the nineties in which Keanu Reeves managed to raise his cache, the universe arrived Matrix in 1999. The creation of the Wachowski brothers (now sisters) gave him the status of Hollywood star without any doubt, although the drama knocked on his door with an unusual virulence when at the end of that same year the lifeless one who was to be his first daughter would be born after your partner’s pregnancy did not come to fruition at that time, Jennifer syme. That circumstance separated them and months later, the actress and assistant director David Lynch, fhe was in a traffic accident under the shadow of depression and alcohol addiction.

It was April 2001 and Reeves took some time to absorb everything that happened before returning for the second and third parts of The Matrix in 2003. From then on, his career was diluted like a sugar and began a journey in the desert that lasted a couple of lustrums with papers that will not be remembered. Until John Wick came along.

An excessive character with whom he maintains certain similarities that put him on the map again and who has relaunched his career after starring in another successful trilogy (2014, 2017 and 2019) that will have a fourth installment in 2022 that is shooting at this precise moment. “Me I like his duel, I identify with him, and I think it is something that can never be overcome. Grief and loss do not leave you. It changes shape, but it never ends“Reeves has assured in relation to his violent alter ego and himself. Although before we can see another example of ‘me against all’, a new chapter of the Matrix will arrive, scheduled for December of this year.

6 things you might not know about Keanu Reeves