The countries with the most medical graduates per year in the world

We repeatedly point out the importance of health for any country. It is the basis for achieving growth in the other sectors. But what few pay attention to is the people in charge of caring for patients. The ideal is to start from the training part to support those interested in this noble profession and thus continue until they enter the labor field. It is no secret that among the countries with the most graduate doctors are those with the best health systems in the world.

Right now you can see a worrying shortage of doctors that is more evident in countries like Mexico. The number of staff does not correspond to the number of inhabitants and this leads to crowded waiting rooms. While the doctors that exist must attend to a greater number than their due.

When a scenario like the one mentioned is presented, high levels of stress and anxiety are also common. The days inside the hospitals are full of pressure because there is never free time. In the end that leads to developing Burnout syndrome and the physical and mental health of those in charge of caring for patients is endangered. And so a vicious circle is born in which everyone is affected.

Now, to know the countries with more doctors graduated per year there is a study of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In order to make a comparison between all its member countries, the average figure that exists per 100,000 inhabitants was obtained.

Countries that promote and support medical students

Based on research, Ireland has the highest number of medical graduates with 23.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. To achieve this, a few years ago the European nation introduced new graduate entry programs that allowed students who obtained a university degree in a certain subject to work towards a medical degree in just four years. Thereafter the number of graduates increased dramatically.

While Denmark ranks second in the OECD because every year there are 19.5 graduate doctors for every 100 thousand citizens. While Australia follows with 15.8, although it is notable that it is the country that registers the highest increase in students completing the Medicine degree between 2000 and 2015.

Situation of Mexico

However, within the countries with more medical graduates, Mexico appears quite below because it registers 10.7 per 100 thousand people. The figure is even less than half that obtained by Ireland.

With regard to this scenario, there are many reasons that have led to it. In the first instance, entering a School of Medicine in Mexico is not something easy. It is one of the most contested majors and there are few places for the high demand of students. Although the private sector exists, not everyone has the resources to pay for tuition.

While once in college, the demands are so great that many drop out and fail to complete their studies. For now, we share the following graph with the countries that have more graduate doctors.