The ‘Chef of Celebrities’: this is the genius who managed to lose weight to Mark Wahlberg in 3 weeks | Film and Television

Is named Lawrence Duran and in Hollywood they know him as ‘the chef of the celebrities‘. This Californian chef always wanted to dedicate himself to lighting the stoves for the great stars of the Mecca of Cinema. Little by little it has been gaining a dream reputation in the corridors of the industry and many actors and actresses raffle it for their private kitchens.

This gastronomy prodigy knows that a good diet is the key to losing weight. Do physical exercise, going for a run or killing yourself with weights it’s fine, but without a complementary diet most weight loss routines are useless at all. Mark Wahlberg He knows it well, and that is why the actor wanted to have Lawrence Duran in his kitchen to help him give those look changes that he so badly needs for his roles.

Wahlberg has put the ‘celebrity chef’ on payroll and has become his personal cook. She has been with him for six years in all his travels and feed his family. He is responsible for having turned him into a ‘muscle’ for Patriot day, Oil slick, Mile 22 and Spenser: Confidential his last four collaborations with Peter berg.

And now you have the task of getting him in shape – along with his personal trainer, of course – for the films he has yet to shoot: Stu, King Arthur and The Six Billion Dollar Man.

Wahlberg recently shared a photo on his account Instagram in which he showed how in just three weeks the diet that chef Duran has given him has helped him to pass the mode ‘barrel‘al mode’Tablet‘. The first did not come for his own pleasure, but for the role of one of his films, for which he had to gain weight 13 kilos. Maybe for his role in Uncharted? We will see it in a few months.

However, in just under a month the actor has had to get rid of those 13 kilos through a strict diet to embody Father Stu in the movie Stu, where he collaborates with Mel Gibson, the story of a boxer turned priest. For this he has needed the knowledge of food fitness and healthy diet of the ‘celebrity chef’ for tone up her body. And the result, which has thanked the chef personally in his social networks, It is spectacular.