The change of Sofía Vergara that caused surprise in social networks – People – Culture

Using the #tbt (throwback thursday), the successful Barranquilla Sofia Vergara shared a clip with images that were captured in the 90s and that show the actress in the prime of her youth.

The video, which already has more than two million views, has hundreds of comments from Internet users who have praised Vergara’s beauty and also highlighted her talent in front of the cameras.

“And it’s still spectacular”, “you looked as pretty as now” and “the cutest of the early 90 “were some of the comments that Internet users left in the actress’s publication.

Sofía Vergara has been at the top of the list of the highest paid Hollywood actresses according to Forbes magazine and managed to catapult her career in the United States especially after playing the role of ‘Gloria’ in the hit American comedy ‘Modern Family’.

