the brand recommends buying another mobile

There will be no Android 11 for Nokia’s most expensive mobile. The version of the system released in 2020 has “compatibility issues”.

Nokia returned to the mobile phone industry with a good idea: offer the best possible support for Android updates and security patchesregardless of the price or category of your devices.

But little by little, the brand’s plans were dissipating As its product catalog grew, and today it cannot be said that HMD Global is an example to follow in this regard.

The latest – bad – news for owners of Nokia smartphones has been confirmed by the company itself on its website, where it indicates that, due to compatibility issues, the Nokia 9 PureView will not receive the update to Android 11 as promised.

In his day, Nokia 9 PureView was launched as the first high-end smartphone created by HMD Global, with a design premium, a Snapdragon 800 series processor and a state-of-the-art main camera system, consisting of a total of five sensors.

It is precisely this sensor system that seems to have caused the problems that Nokia refers to on its website. They explain that due to incompatibilities between camera hardware and software, the update to Android 11 would not meet its quality standards, and therefore it has been decided do not continue with the development of the update.

However, the device you will continue to receive security updates throughout your remaining support period as scheduled. It is worth remembering that the device was launched in February 2019 with Android 9 Pie, and months later he received the update to Android 10. Android 11 was scheduled to be his second and last major system update.

It is clear that the news will not cheer owners of the Nokia 9 PureView, to which Nokia recommends buy another smartphone latest if you want to enjoy the Android 11 experience.

In fact, in order to make the situation more bearable, the brand has decided give away a 50% discount Owners of the Nokia 9 PureView who want to buy a new smartphone from the brand, such as the Nokia XR20 or other devices depending on the availability of each country.

