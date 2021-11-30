THE ABOVE DRAWING OF COURTOIS AND KEYLOR: This is how the complete ranking of the Yashin Trophy 2021 remained

If you’ve been reading us throughout the day, you probably already know that Gianluigi Donnarumma, the UEFA Euro MVP, won the Torfeo Yashin as World’s Best Goalkeeper in 2021.

The closest pursuer of the current PSG guardian was Edouard Mendy, who had a dream debut season in the Chelsea shirt (UEFA Champions League included). And the goalkeeper who completed the podium was Jan Oblak, who became champion of the Spanish League with Atlético de Madrid.

The goalkeepers that follow are Ederson and Manuel Neuer. And then, in sixth place, we have Emiliano Martínez. The Draw he finished ahead of Kasper Schmeichel, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Samir Handanovic.

Below, the official ranking of France Football.

THE 10 BEST IN THE WORLD 2021 – YASHIN TROPHY

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan – PSG – Italy). Edouard Mendy (Chelsea – Senegal). Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid – Slovenia). Ederson (Manchester City – Brazil). Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich – Germany). Draw Martínez (Aston Villa – Argentina). Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City – Denmark). Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid – Belgium). Keylor Navas (PSG – Costa Rica). Samir Handanovic (Inter – Slovenia).

Who Voted? A jury of 180 international journalists.

Undefeated data. Gianluigo Donnarumma is the first goalkeeper in history to have been recognized as MVP in a European Championship of Nations (the award was established in 2000).

Did you know…? Edouard Mendy hung zero in 9 of the 12 games he played in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League that Chelsea ended up winning.

Undefeated data. With Draw Martínez in the goalkeeper, Argentina broke a 28-year drought without absolute titles. In addition, Emi has 9 undefeated goals in 14 matches with La Albiceleste and records 0 defeats. It came to stay.

Did you know…? Ederson is the first goalkeeper to appear in a UEFA Champions League final in a Manchester City jersey. Paw print sky bluand.