The 7 best Amazon movies to enjoy the bridge from home

The long-awaited December bridge is approaching and we are going to recommend you the 7 best movies from Amazon Prime to enjoy at home or wherever we are spending a few days. Outstanding movies like Carol, The Innocents, The Killer of a Sacred Stag, The Nest, Snowpiercer, The Green Knight or Seven sisters.

1. The innocents

The first film that we recommend is this one located in [1945inamonasterynearWarsawthatharborsadarksecret. Mathilde, a young doctor sent by the Red Cross to ensure the repatriation of wounded French prisoners, receives a desperate request for help from a young nun. The surprise comes when she discovers that a large part of the convent’s sisters are pregnant by Red Army soldiers. A drama directed by Anne Fontaine with actors Lou de Laâge, Agata Buzek and Agata Kulesza in its cast.

2. The sacrifice of a sacred deer

Another outstanding film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos that has actors such as Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman or Bill Camp in the cast. Its protagonist is Steven, a charismatic surgeon married to Anna, a respected ophthalmologist. The two live happily with their two children, Kim and Bob. Steven befriends Martin, a sixteen-year-old boy who has lost his father and everything changes for the whole family. Steven will have to choose between making a shocking sacrifice or risking losing everything.

3. The Nest

Another drama directed by Sean Durkin and starring the actors

Jude Law, Carrie Coon and Anne Reid ,. Its protagonist Rory is an ambitious businessman who moves with his American wife and children to a country house in England, his native country, to explore new business opportunities. But there, Rory will feel threatened by social and economic pressure that will put his family in danger.

Four. Snowpiercer

A science fiction film directed by Bong Joon-ho that takes us to a time when an experiment to solve global warming kills most of the life on the planet. The last train called Snowpiercer (Snowbreaker) moves in circles around the world, through a desert of ice and snow. The last survivors of Earth huddle into their wagons. Young Curtis (Chris Evans) will start a revolution from the caboose. There is also a series that can be seen on Netflix.

5. The green knight

Another film that we recommend is this historical one directed by David Lowery and starring ehe stubborn nephew of King Arthur (Dev Patel) who embarks on a reckless mission to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears one day in Camelot. Although he knows that he is taking a great risk, he will go on an epic adventure to prove himself to his family and the court.

6. Carol

This well-known film directed by Todd Haynes that features the relationship of two very different women in 1950s New York. A 20-year-old Teresa (Mara) works in a store and dreams of a fuller life when she meets Carol (Kate Blanchett), a seductive woman trapped in a wealthy but loveless marriage. As the story unfolds, their lives begin to unravel.



7. Seven sisters

Finally, we recommend this apocalyptic movie located in the year 2073 when overpopulation and famine have forced the government to impose the policy, a very strict family plan led by the fierce Nicolette Cayman. In this dystopian future, seven twin sisters have managed to survive by hiding under a single identity: Karen Settman. Raised by their maternal grandfather, they can only go out on the day of the week that bears their name. A film directed by Tommy Wirkola that has actors Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe in its cast.