The 50 Instagram accounts with the most followers in the world
On Instagram there are several types of people. Those that only use it as a diary or personal album and have their private account, those that only use it to follow friends and family, those that barely enter the platform, those that give it a professional use … and above all those who use it, mainly, to ‘gossip’. Yes, human beings love, by nature, knowing all kinds of ‘sauces’ and knowing what is in the lives of those who interest us, and Instagram has managed to exploit all this to the maximum through the ‘influencer’ phenomenon. Hence its success!
To make matters worse, practically all the most important and recognized celebrities in the world have a profile on the social network (some even have secret accounts), where they keep their fans informed and entertained with news, videos, releases, announcements and all kinds of varied content. It is not surprising, therefore, that the celebrities who move the most admirers are also the most followed. See, for example, the case of footballers and other athletes. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi exceed 250 million ‘followers’! Singers and artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Selena Gómez, actors like Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel or Gal Gadot and of course, the Kardashian clan, led by a Kylie, are also on the list of celebrities with the most followers of Instagram. Jenner who has more than 279 million followers on her account. To give you an idea: it is in figures, more than the entire population of Spain, France, Italy and Germany together …
Want more Instagram data to blow your mind? As these celebrities have so much influence and move so many people, their publications on the social network are on the rise: it is estimated that the little Kardashian earns 1 million dollars for each photo promoted on Instagram, like Ariana Grande, who is he pockets about $ 996,000 for each post. How do you stay?
But we are not only talking about ‘instagramers’ and celebrities in general. International brands, companies and organizations They also knew how to take advantage of the pull of Instagram in their day and many of them are among the most followed accounts in the world. Guess which ones? You are going to hallucinate.
39
39. Gigi Hadid
The American model has 71.2 million followers on her Instagram account, where she mainly uploads photos of campaigns and fashion shows.
37
37. Dua Lipa
The singer has no less than 74.9 followers who adore her music and her photographs.
3. 4
34. Billie Eilish
The young singer can boast of having more than 95 million followers on Instagram. At only 19 years old!
27
27. Zendaya
The young and promising actress has no less than 110 million followers on her Instagram profile.
26
26. Rihanna
The singer, who mostly uses her account to promote her signature, Fenty, has more than 111 million followers.
24
24. Demi Lovato
The singer and actress, quite active on Instagram, has 118 million followers.
22
22. Katy Perry
The singer, who is very natural on her Instagram account, has conquered no less than 141 million people.
twenty-one
21. Kourtney Kardashian
The influencer has gained a lot of popularity on Instagram as a result of her relationship with Travis Baker. Add more than 150 million followers!
twenty
20. Miley Cyrus
The singer, who uses her Instagram account without filters, has more than 152 million followers on it.
19
19. Nicky Minaj
The famous (and sometimes controversial) singer has 162 million followers on her Instagram profile.
fifteen
15. Jennifer Lopez
The Latin singer and actress has more than 183 million followers on her Instagram profile, in which she shares news and photos of her public appearances.
14
14. Taylor Swift
The singer touches 185 million followers on Instagram. His account has fumed, by the way, since he published ‘All too well’.
12
12. Khloé Kardashian
The influencer and businesswoman has 197 million followers on her Instagram account, where she uploads all kinds of photos and selfies.
eleven
11. Kendall Jenner
Her sister Kendall follows her, with 200 million followers. The model shares her best photos on the social network.
10
10. Justin Bieber
The American singer closes the top ten, with 204 million followers on his official account.
9
9. Beyoncé
The famous singer has 219 million followers on her profile, where she shares her best photos and selfies.
8
8. Kim Kardashian
The influencer and businesswoman is one of the queens of Instagram. His account accumulates 264 million followers.
7
7. Selena Gomez
The singer has 273 million followers on her account, where she shares music, photos and campaigns from her firm, Rare Beauty.
6
6. Ariana Grande
The singer, who takes great care of the aesthetics of her account, has more than 276 million followers.
4
4. Kylie Jenner
The little Kardashian is the most followed of all, with 282 million followers pending her adventures.
3
3. Leo Messi
The Argentine footballer has no less than 282 million followers on his Instagram account, where he mixes publications from his family with advertising campaigns.
2
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
The king of Instagram, by far. The Portuguese footballer is followed by no less than 367 million people, almost half of the European population.
