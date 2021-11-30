The 50 Instagram accounts with the most followers in the world

On Instagram there are several types of people. Those that only use it as a diary or personal album and have their private account, those that only use it to follow friends and family, those that barely enter the platform, those that give it a professional use … and above all those who use it, mainly, to ‘gossip’. Yes, human beings love, by nature, knowing all kinds of ‘sauces’ and knowing what is in the lives of those who interest us, and Instagram has managed to exploit all this to the maximum through the ‘influencer’ phenomenon. Hence its success!

To make matters worse, practically all the most important and recognized celebrities in the world have a profile on the social network (some even have secret accounts), where they keep their fans informed and entertained with news, videos, releases, announcements and all kinds of varied content. It is not surprising, therefore, that the celebrities who move the most admirers are also the most followed. See, for example, the case of footballers and other athletes. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi exceed 250 million ‘followers’! Singers and artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Selena Gómez, actors like Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel or Gal Gadot and of course, the Kardashian clan, led by a Kylie, are also on the list of celebrities with the most followers of Instagram. Jenner who has more than 279 million followers on her account. To give you an idea: it is in figures, more than the entire population of Spain, France, Italy and Germany together …

Want more Instagram data to blow your mind? As these celebrities have so much influence and move so many people, their publications on the social network are on the rise: it is estimated that the little Kardashian earns 1 million dollars for each photo promoted on Instagram, like Ariana Grande, who is he pockets about $ 996,000 for each post. How do you stay?

But we are not only talking about ‘instagramers’ and celebrities in general. International brands, companies and organizations They also knew how to take advantage of the pull of Instagram in their day and many of them are among the most followed accounts in the world. Guess which ones? You are going to hallucinate.

fifty

50. Shawn Mendes

The ‘Señorita’ singer has 65 million followers on the social network. A figure that is sure to rise after his breakup with Camila Cabello became known …

49

49. Justin Timberlake

The singer and actor has 62.4 million followers on Instagram, where he usually uploads photos of his day to day, of his wife Jessica Biel or of his new projects.

48

48. Snoop Dog

The famous rapper has 65 million followers on Instagram, where he uploads random things: from live shows and reflections to memes and funny videos.

47

47. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is a famous Indian singer who has no less than 65.4 million followers on Instagram. Did you know her?

46

46. ​​Gal Gadot

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress has more than 67 million on her profile, where she is very active.

Four. Five

45. Lalisa Manoban

Do you know her? Lalisa Manoban is a Thai rapper, model, singer, and dancer, best known for her group Blackpink. It has 67.2 million followers!

44

44. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is an Indian actress and singer popular for her performance in Hindi language films. Do you know her? It has 67.6 million followers!

43

43. David Beckham

The famous former British footballer has 69.4 million followers. Almost nothing!

42

42. Priyanka Chopra

The Indian actress and singer, married to Nick Jonas, is a huge celebrity in Bollywood. It has 70.3 million followers.

41

41. Victoria’s Secret

The famous lingerie brand is the most followed on Instagram, with 70.7 million followers.

40

40. Shakira

The Colombian singer has no less than 71 million followers on her Instagram account.

39

39. Gigi Hadid

The American model has 71.2 million followers on her Instagram account, where she mainly uploads photos of campaigns and fashion shows.

38

38. NASA

Surprised? The official NASA account has 71.4 million followers interested in astronomy.

37

37. Dua Lipa

The singer has no less than 74.9 followers who adore her music and her photographs.

36

36. Vin Diesel

The famous actor has 76.4 million followers on Instagram, which he uses mostly for promotional purposes.

35

35. UEFA Champions League

Soccer fan? The Champions League, which posts game videos on its account, has more than 83 million followers.

3. 4

34. Billie Eilish

The young singer can boast of having more than 95 million followers on Instagram. At only 19 years old!

33

33. Drake

The famous rapper, who uses his networks to teach new music and bits of his life, has 96.3 million followers.

32

32. Chris Brown

Despite all the controversy that has always surrounded the singer, he has no less than 96.3 million followers.

31

31. LeBron James

We continue with the sport. LeBron James, America’s most famous basketball player, has 102 million followers.

30

30. FC Barcelona

Are you from Barça? The soccer team account has more than 102 followers.

29

29. Real Madrid

However, Real Madrid has established itself as the most followed soccer team in the world, with 106 million followers.

28

28. Ellen DeGeneres

The account of the show of Ellen DeGeneres, the famous American presenter, has 110 million followers.

27

27. Zendaya

The young and promising actress has no less than 110 million followers on her Instagram profile.

26

26. Rihanna

The singer, who mostly uses her account to promote her signature, Fenty, has more than 111 million followers.

25

25. Cardi B

The singer, who is very active in networks, has no less than 115 million followers.

24

24. Demi Lovato

The singer and actress, quite active on Instagram, has 118 million followers.

23

23. Kevin Hart

The American actor and comedian has more than 128 million followers who are attentive to his every step.

22

22. Katy Perry

The singer, who is very natural on her Instagram account, has conquered no less than 141 million people.

twenty-one

21. Kourtney Kardashian

The influencer has gained a lot of popularity on Instagram as a result of her relationship with Travis Baker. Add more than 150 million followers!

twenty

20. Miley Cyrus

The singer, who uses her Instagram account without filters, has more than 152 million followers on it.

19

19. Nicky Minaj

The famous (and sometimes controversial) singer has 162 million followers on her Instagram profile.

18

18. Neymar

165 million people follow in the footsteps of the footballer and PSG player.

17

17. Virat Kohli

You may not know him … but Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer, has a whopping 168 million followers.

16

16. Nike

The famous sports firm has 181 million followers on its account, where it shows inspiring campaigns, launches and messages.

fifteen

15. Jennifer Lopez

The Latin singer and actress has more than 183 million followers on her Instagram profile, in which she shares news and photos of her public appearances.

14

14. Taylor Swift

The singer touches 185 million followers on Instagram. His account has fumed, by the way, since he published ‘All too well’.

13

13. National Geographic

The official National Geographic account, which shares spectacular photos, has 192 million followers.

12

12. Khloé Kardashian

The influencer and businesswoman has 197 million followers on her Instagram account, where she uploads all kinds of photos and selfies.

eleven

11. Kendall Jenner

Her sister Kendall follows her, with 200 million followers. The model shares her best photos on the social network.

10

10. Justin Bieber

The American singer closes the top ten, with 204 million followers on his official account.

9

9. Beyoncé

The famous singer has 219 million followers on her profile, where she shares her best photos and selfies.

8

8. Kim Kardashian

The influencer and businesswoman is one of the queens of Instagram. His account accumulates 264 million followers.

7

7. Selena Gomez

The singer has 273 million followers on her account, where she shares music, photos and campaigns from her firm, Rare Beauty.

6

6. Ariana Grande

The singer, who takes great care of the aesthetics of her account, has more than 276 million followers.

5

5. Dwayne Johnson

The actor shares in his account, with 279 million followers, training routines, campaigns and images of his day to day.

4

4. Kylie Jenner

The little Kardashian is the most followed of all, with 282 million followers pending her adventures.

3

3. Leo Messi

The Argentine footballer has no less than 282 million followers on his Instagram account, where he mixes publications from his family with advertising campaigns.

2

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

The king of Instagram, by far. The Portuguese footballer is followed by no less than 367 million people, almost half of the European population.

1

1. Instagram

Surprised? The most followed account on Instagram is the official one on the platform. This profile followed by 442 million people upload campaigns with celebrities, inspirational posts, news and updates …

