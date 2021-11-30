The 50 Instagram accounts with the most followers in the world

On Instagram there are several types of people. Those that only use it as a diary or personal album and have their private account, those that only use it to follow friends and family, those that barely enter the platform, those that give it a professional use … and above all those who use it, mainly, to ‘gossip’. Yes, human beings love, by nature, knowing all kinds of ‘sauces’ and knowing what is in the lives of those who interest us, and Instagram has managed to exploit all this to the maximum through the ‘influencer’ phenomenon. Hence its success!

To make matters worse, practically all the most important and recognized celebrities in the world have a profile on the social network (some even have secret accounts), where they keep their fans informed and entertained with news, videos, releases, announcements and all kinds of varied content. It is not surprising, therefore, that the celebrities who move the most admirers are also the most followed. See, for example, the case of footballers and other athletes. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi exceed 250 million ‘followers’! Singers and artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or Selena Gómez, actors like Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel or Gal Gadot and of course, the Kardashian clan, led by a Kylie, are also on the list of celebrities with the most followers of Instagram. Jenner who has more than 279 million followers on her account. To give you an idea: it is in figures, more than the entire population of Spain, France, Italy and Germany together …

Want more Instagram data to blow your mind? As these celebrities have so much influence and move so many people, their publications on the social network are on the rise: it is estimated that the little Kardashian earns 1 million dollars for each photo promoted on Instagram, like Ariana Grande, who is he pockets about $ 996,000 for each post. How do you stay?

But we are not only talking about ‘instagramers’ and celebrities in general. International brands, companies and organizations They also knew how to take advantage of the pull of Instagram in their day and many of them are among the most followed accounts in the world. Guess which ones? You are going to hallucinate.