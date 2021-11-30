Teacher writes to former student by Only Fans

The influencer Richelle knupper He told his TikTok account that one of his high school teachers wrote to him for Only Fans to see its erotic content.

The discomfort of Richelle knupper Part of the fact that he was one of her teachers when she was a minor and especially in the tone that sent her the message.

´I always knew you were special, ´ her former high school teacher wrote to the 22-year-old who has dedicated herself to modeling and created content on social platforms.

With an annoyed tone, Rachel expressed in her account: “I, after a ex-professor from high school would subscribe to me Only Fans And tell me, I always knew that you were special´ “.

READ: Only Fans: Prostitution disguised as entertainment?

The video went viral on the platform, surpassing 43 thousand reactions and more than 236 thousand reproductions of the video on its profile. Where it has more than 73,100 subscribers.

READ: Changes of Only FansWill it affect or benefit its users?

WHO IS RICHALLE?

Richelle knupper She is 22 years old, she is a very popular influencer: in her social networks she already has 30 thousand followers. Likewise, this young model recently opened an account on OnlyFans, where she publishes photos of erotic content.

The former model and YouTuber became known when she denounced the agency she worked for, as it promoted having bad eating habits.

In 2016, she entered the boutique agency where she was required not to look so muscular and to carefully count her calories.

“The boutique agency told me that I was too muscular and that I really needed to lose muscle and be very thin,” Richelle said.

In addition, they required him to dye his hair continuously, which proved that he fell out.

Tired of impositions and not recognizing herself when she looked in the mirror, Rara decided to leave, leave professional modeling and open an account Only Fans, where you already have multiple subscribers.