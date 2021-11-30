Tarantino chooses his favorite Steven Spielberg movie

As a good movie buff, Quentin Tarantino He has always been open to expressing his thoughts on this or that issue within the world of cinema, such as when he named his three favorite Australian films or the time he rated Unbreakable, the film directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Bruce Willis, as “a masterpiece of our times.”

Similarly, in the middle of this year, the Knoxville native referred to Jaws -the feature film directed by Steven Spielberg-, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel and did not hesitate to throw flowers. “I believe that Jaws is, perhaps, possibly, the best movie ever made“, said Tarantino, a statement that is not too surprising, since long ago he included the film in the list of his twelve favorite tapes of all time.

With respect to Shark (name that received the title for these latitudes), it should be remembered that, although it won three Oscars (Best Editing, Best Original Dramatic Music and Best Sound) and a nomination for Best Film (category in which it ended up losing to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), its realization was plagued with setbacks and difficulties, which threatened to leave the project unspecified. However, they were raffled off by Spielberg and company to finally give us one of their most remembered works.