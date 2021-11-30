Sylvester Stallone pulls out muscle and surprises his fans … and The Rock!

Sylvester Stallone is still the same one who conquered the world with his sagas of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, and despite the passing years, the actor of 74 years old continues to stay in spectacular physical shape thanks to brutal training, and a sample of this is the latest installment, ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’, which required a great physical form to shoot some scenes.

His physique seemed to diminish last summer, when he was seen with a little more weight, but everything indicates that this has been left behind, and that is that social networks have been a perfect example to see the evolution of Stallone.

The superhero from ‘Samaritan’

Although it will not appear in the third film of the saga of ‘Believe’, Sylvester Stallone continues to be called upon to make action films, such as the one in ‘Samaritan’, the new superhero movie in which Stallone puts himself in the shoes of Stanley Kominski, the most admired hero in the world, thus returning to the big screen.

A film for which he has also been preparing, and for which he has gained a lot of muscle. Now, Stallone has wanted to show his Instagram fans that he still has a great physique, sharing a picture of his biceps that has gone viral.

In addition to publishing the image, he has accompanied it with a motivational message: “I went to the damn gym today, when I really didn’t want to. But, doing things when you don’t want to, that’s the key to success. What’s more, I have to get in shape to do action like old times“, leaving the door open to future projects.

The publication has been very well received, reaching the more than 650,000 ‘likes’ and more than 7,500 comments, receiving compliments from his fans … and from Dwayne Johnson. The latter has not hesitated to leave a comment congratulating him on his fitness: “That arm tells a lot of stories, bro“.