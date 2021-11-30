Steven Spielberg reviews the complications behind the filming of Jaws

Jaws It is, without a doubt, one of the most remembered and important films of all the vast filmography of Steven SpielbergBut the end result is not to say that the road to get there was easy. To carry out his work, Spielberg convinced the producers to allow him to film in the ocean to maintain the authenticity of the project.. Eventually, the Cincinnati native achieved his goal and was given the green light to record near Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Although Steven thought he had everything under control, his desire turned against him, as countless problems arose that threatened to interrupt the tape forever. One of them was multiple delays in the production process, with filming extending even though it was initially scheduled to last just 55 days. During this time, the crew suffered from severe fatigue from the harsh ocean conditions and had to deal with dizziness and sunburn.

What’s more, mechanical sharks that were specifically designed for Jaws they ended up on the ocean floor and, although they later recovered, they did not work during recording, which resulted in more wasted time. These drawbacks contributed to the budget of Jaws increased and put Spielberg in a rather awkward position, so he himself was fearful that the producers would punish him for his decisions.

“Basically, I was naive about the ocean. I was pretty naive about Mother Nature, and the arrogance of a filmmaker who believes he can conquer the elements was reckless,” Spielberg reflected on the experience. “I was too young to know that I was being reckless when I demanded that we shoot the movie in the Atlantic Ocean and not in a North Hollywood tank. But if I had to do it all over again, I would have gone back to sea because it was the only way the The audience could feel that these three men were thrown adrift with a great white shark hunting them. “

Fortunately for the legend of the seventh art, one of the mechanical sharks began to work and they were able to complete the tape. In addition, the continuous changes in the production plan gave Spielberg time to rethink the script, and the composer John williams to create the iconic theme of the feature film.

Spielberg explained: “Everything on land was normal! In fact, it was scheduled for the first part of the movie … the shark that didn’t work was a godsend. It made me become more like Alfred Hitchcock. […] When I wasn’t in control of my shark, he made me rewrite the entire script without him. Therefore, in the opinion of many people, the film was more effective than the way the script actually featured the shark. “