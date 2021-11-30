Stallone confirms date for director’s cut of ‘Rocky IV’

The American Rocky Balboa and the Soviet Ivan Drago will meet again in a special edition of ‘Rocky IV’. Filmmaker and actor Sylvester Stallone took to social media to announce the release date of the director’s cut of that classic boxing movie.

Stallone used his Instagram to announce that the project developed during the quarantine will open in theaters in November.

“Wonderful pre-poster by John Rivoli. ROCKY VS DRAGO will be coming to you on November 11, ”the actor gushed.

‘Rocky IV’ will be released in theaters around the world on November 11, 2021, according to Sylvester Stallone. Image: MGM / Disclosure

The creator of the legendary character Rocky Balboa had been giving signs of the project since the beginning of the year through his social networks. However, it was in April when he claimed that production was already being finalized and he would only need to stipulate a release date.

The details of the changes implemented by Stallone in the new edition of the film are still unknown to the public. However, Sly, as he is popularly known, claims that the result is “astonishing.”

The ‘Rocky’ franchise is an MGM classic that launched Stallone to global stardom. Eight movies had already been produced, including the sequels ‘Creed 1 and 2’.

‘Rocky IV’, meanwhile, is a classic American action film from the 1980s set in the context of the Cold War. During this period, when Republican Ronald Reagan was in power for nearly a decade, there were numerous works with more politicized themes to polarize capitalist ideals against communists.

In the plot, Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) challenges the world champion, but Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) decides to take his place and ends up being killed in the ring.

Then, enraged by Creed’s death, Rocky makes the decision to fight Drago in the Soviet Union to avenge the death of his friend and defend the honor of his country.

