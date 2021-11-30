Spectacular! In a swimsuit, this is how Salma Hayek appeared to promote Gucci

Salma Hayek set fire to the networks with a photo on Instagram wearing a swimsuit from the renowned brand Gucci, And taking advantage of the moment, he also did a bit of promotion directly from his pool.



«This is not my wardrobe in the movie House of gucci, but anyway I highly recommend them, “he wrote in the description, and of course tagged the brand and the movie’s Instagram.

No makeup, with a “Wet look” and enjoying a drink, Hayek shared a little moment of relaxation after all the work he has been doing this year. The publication already has more than one and a half million hearts.

The Veracruz, has been going through a season of great challenges and triumphs, especially with her participation in two of the most anticipated films by the audience, Eternals and House of gucci.

To close the year with a flourish, her name joins that of other personalities on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a moment that she dedicated to all her fans who have supported her on her path to success.

The unveiling of her star was attended by the mayor of Los Angeles, her husband François-Henri Pinault, his daughter Valentina paloma, his parents and his brother, Sami hayek, in addition to Adam Sandler, and the director of his Marvel movie, Eternals, Chloe zhao.

