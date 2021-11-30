Shang-Chi: A deleted scene connects the Mandarn with Iron Man

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings They premiered in theaters in Spain last September, then debuting on Disney + in early November. The film has marked the debut of Simu Liu in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it has also helped us to continue connecting the narrative of this complex franchise. This week we learned that a deleted scene could serve to connect this production with Hombre de Hierro from 2008, the film that put this entire empire on its feet with Tony Stark at the helm.

The domestic premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has brought with it a whole series of deleted scenes that are not currently available on Disney +. One of these moments, which is titled Do it yourself, presents us with a connection between Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the organization of the Ten Rings that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had to face in the first movie he starred in for the MCU.

In the scene, which is a flashback, we can see Wenwu returning to the Ten Rings after the death of his wife Ying Li. We can see him arriving at his mansion in Hunan province to confront a detained Iron Gang member. The dialogue that takes place at that time reveals that he has just returned from Afghanistan (where they had Tony kidnapped). It is then that we hear Wenwu say that he has been there meeting with Raza Hamidmi Al-Wazar (Faran Tahir), the leader of the Ten Rings division that operates in the area and that Tony faces in the film.





“ Wenwu recounts that he has been to Afghanistan, where Tony Stark was abducted

However, despite this obvious link between the films, it is not confirmed that Wenwu was responsible for ordering Tony’s kidnapping. What does provide us with is a clearer view of the timeline of this organization: although in Shang-chi we can see the Ten Rings in all their splendor … what we saw in Hombre de Hierro it was a significantly weaker division, as it takes us back to the moment when they are re-activating as an organization. On Shang-chiOn the contrary, we see them more than ready to fight.

We remind you that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is available at Disney + Spain.

