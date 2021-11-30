Series and Movies coming to Disney + in December 2021

December begins and, of course, the news arrives in the catalog of Disney +: The Last Duel, Charm and The Book of Boba Fett stand out in the last part of the year.

Welcome, as every month, to tour the premieres of Disney +. There is everything from original titles of the platform to others that, having been some years old, join it giving us the chance to discover them or see them again. Let’s see, for now, what we have …

After passing through the rooms, he reaches the platform The Last Duel, of the great director Ridley scott that today, precisely, is turning eighty and has just premiered in theaters The Gucci House. The film has been almost unanimously praised by critics (you can read my colleague Carlos’s here) but it has not enjoyed favor at the box office.

With Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in the central roles, it is a story set in the Middle Ages that tells an episode of rape from three different perspectives, which inevitably leads us to think of another medieval film, such as Rashomon (1950), of the great Akira Kurosawa, but there is also quite a bit of self-reference, since as in The Duelists (1977), Scott’s debut feature, is defined by a duel. Ben affleck He plays a supporting role and is also a screenwriter alongside Matt Damon.

Different comes luck at the box office for Charm, Disney animated film that, according to the global policy that has lately characterized the company, is located in Colombia to show us the history of the Madrigal, a family whose members all have some special ability except for Mirabel, who is the one who, paradoxically, may have to save the rest.

The film is also characterized by a deep exploration of Colombian culture and, how could it be otherwise, takes the magical realism from Garcia Marquez as a reference for your world.

Another animated film recently hitting theaters is Ron da Error, a British-American co-production resulting from the purchase of Fox on the part of Disney and that revolves around the friendship between a child and his robot without being absent from the criticism against technological overload and the abuse of information.

Already moving to more classic titles that are incorporated into the platform we have Independence day (nineteen ninety six) and its sequel Independence Day: Counterattack (2016), both led by Roland emmerich on the theme of alien invasion. If you can bear so much cliché and jingoistic speech, you can have an entertaining time, but don’t wait. War of the Worlds neither Ultimatum to Earth.

Also arrives Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017.), whose title should not lead to the mistake of taking it as another animated film or some version live action. It is a drama set between both world wars and that, in an atmosphere of darkness, recreates part of the life of the British writer Alan Alexander Milne, whose relationship with your child (Christopher robin, precisely) and with his world of stuffed animals, led him to create the famous bear Winnie-the-pooh that would later make Disney famous. Here is our review.

For lovers of police enigmas and especially of Christie Agatha, comes the most recent version of one of its most classic titles: Murder on the Orient Express (2017), where Kenneth branagh Serves as director, but also brings to life the iconic Belgian detective Hercules Poirot. Behind, an impressive choral cast that includes Willem dafoe, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz, Johnny depp, Olivia colman, Michelle pfeiffer and Derek Jacobi, among others.

Among the series, the great tank of the month is undoubtedly The Book of Boba Fett, which is announced for the end of the year and is a new visit to the universe of Star wars. Recall that the bounty hunter Boba Fett (clone of Jango Fett) had already appeared in several episodes of the animated series Star Wars: the Clone Wars and even in the second season of The Mandalorian.

In fact, the series is conceived as a spin-off of the latter and, in some way, comes to fill the gap until the third season is released. It is also good to remember that the character was expected to have his own movie, but that project was discarded as it did not work so well at the box office Solo: a Star Wars Story (here our review).

Greg’s diaryMeanwhile, it is an original Disney animated series that is based on the successful books that, created by Jeff Kinney, already exceed 250 million copies sold. They, in a comedy tone, revolve around the annoyance of being a teenager and the need to fit in; let us also remember that they already had a film adaptation, but in live action, on 2010. As responsible for this series appears Swinton scott, recognized for his work to The Simpson and Futurama.

Another series that arrives is Those wonderful years, a remake of the one that was so successful between the eighties and nineties. The main change is that this time it is a middle-class Afro-American family in the sixties, although Fred savage, who was Kevin in the original, appears directing several episodes. We’ll see what comes out …

Gomorrah is an excellent Italian series that is based on the novel of the same name written by the Neapolitan Roberto Saviano and that he already had a film adaptation in 2008. Produced by Sky, portrays the violence of the quarrel and rival clans in Naples. The four ready-made seasons will be available on the platform while the fifth, delayed by the pandemic, is still in progress.

And going on to those who are a few years old, one that arrives at Disney + with its three seasons is Boat, series created by Alex Pina what, in code The intership, tells the story of the passengers and crew of the Polar Star, who manage to stay afloat after a mysterious storm on the high seas to find that there is no land in sight in any direction and the continents have disappeared. Juanjo Artero, Mario Casas and Blanca Suarez lead the cast.

Another Spanish series that premiered quite successfully last year is Hikers, first of Orange TV produced in the country and that, with many reminiscences of The Blair Witch Project, tells the story of five young people who missed the Santiago’s road and they disappeared near the border with France, whose history is reconstructed thanks to the discovery of their mobile phones. So far there is only one season and although the story is closed, its director Jose Antonio Perez Ledo has plans for a second.

In the field of documentaries, we get Welcome to earth, series of National Geographic in which, as it did before in the excellent One Strange Rock, Will Smith He returns to officiate as master of ceremonies, but this time not only as a speaker but also as a participant, touring the most incredible places on our planet. Darren aronofsky, prestigious filmmaker who accredits titles such as Black Swan, The fighter, or Requiem for a Dream, is responsible for executive production.

It is known that in the field of documentary series, everything that is preceded by the word Cosmos it is a guarantee of quality. Who were fascinated in the eighties with Cosmos: a Personal Journey and, already in this century, with Cosmos: an Odyssey of Time and Space, you can now enjoy another wonder called Cosmos: Possible Worlds which, like its predecessor, once again has the presentation of Neil deGrasse Tyson, who, as a disciple of Carl sagan, is the great continuator of that journey he inaugurated to rationally unravel the mysteries of the universe and life. Safety pin.

Well, let’s move on to the list …

Films

. Anacleto, Secret Agent (December 3)

. Alatriste (December 3)

. Don’t blame Karma for what happens to you asshole (December 3)

. Violetta in Concert (December 3)

. Independence day (December 10)

. The Mist and the Maiden (December 10)

. Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United (December 10)

. Paper cities (December 10)

. Ron da Error (December 15)

. Independence Day: Counterattack (December 17)

. Miraculous World: Ladybug’s Adventures in Shanghai(December 17)

. Sorry if I call you “love (December 10)

. Did it have to be Him? (December 10)

. Black nativity (Dec. 24)

. The Bridge of Spies (Dec. 24)

. Goodbye Christopher Robin (December 31)

. Murder on the Orient Express (December 31)

. Sheep don’t miss the train (December 31)

. My big night (December 31)

. Alvin and the Chipmunks (December 31)

. Alvin and the chimpmunks 2 (December 31)

. Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (December 31)

. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels (December 31)

Series

. Better things (December 1, seasons 1 to 4)

. Hikers (December 1, Season 1)

. The Greens in the Big City (December 2, Season 2)

. Awesome Noa (December 1, Season 1)

. Alias (December 8, seasons 1 to 5)

. Gomorrah (December 8, seasons 1 to 4)

. Little einsteins (December 8, seasons 1 and 2)

. Family Guy (December 15, Season 20)

. Marvel’s Spider-Man (December 15, Season 2)

. Boat (December 22, seasons 1-3)

. The David Chloe Show (December 22th)

. Mixed-Ish (December 29, seasons 1 and 2)

Documentaries

Cosmos: Other Worlds (December 1, Season 1)

. Predator Fails (December 1, Season 1)

. Wild Central America (December 1, Season 1)

. Welcome to earth (December 8, Season 1)

. Radiography of the Earth: Cataclysms (December 8, Season 1)

. Blood Rivals: the Lion vs. the Buffalo (December 10)

. Predators fail too (December 15, Season 1)

. The Most Dangerous in Africa (December 15, seasons 4-6)

. D-Day Witnesses (December 17)

. The King who tricked Hitler (December 17)

. Cars SOS (December 22, Season 8)

. Drain the Oceans (December 29, Season 3)

. Rescue in the Deep (December 31)

Have you found something to your liking? I hope so. We meet again with the Disney + news for next year. Until then and be happy …