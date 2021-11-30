Selena Gomez says goodbye to long hair and now shows off the bob cut that is in fashion

Celebrities are always a great fashion reference, they inspire in addition to being very changeable, this time it is the singer Selena Gomez who surprises by saying goodbye to her long hair to wear a bob cut.

After several months with the long blonde hair now Selena Gomez has joined the endless list of famous personalities who have made a radical change with a new haircut.

Like Kourtney Kardashian and Michelle Salas, the American singer Now she poses majestic with a dark brown hair chin-length, a new style that looks phenomenal with waves as well as perfectly smoothed.

It is through social media that the creator of her own makeup line looks stunning, in a recent Instagram post by Rare Beauty you can admire his new cut where the wavy hair and side.

But previously Selena Gomez who turned 29 years old in 2021 has also revealed her new look in a photo where she comes out smiling with her friends “Living my dream with my girls, very grateful” she writes in the description.

Selena Gomez in addition to wearing the straight hair In her most recent meeting with her best friends, she looks very elegant when wearing a navy blue coat that best suits her figure, very smiling she takes a selfie in a mirror.

The bob cut is the most flattering to look jovial

The daughter of Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Joel Gomez He was right with his new bob haircut, if you want to dazzle with your fun personality through your hair go for this style that helps you look jovial.

You may like to wear it with the casual or straighter ends, both forms look great and allows you to stylize the face highlighting the lips, so use a super shiny gloss on autumn and winter to complete all the winning outfit.

Selena Gomez has preferred not to wear fringe and take it straight, but if you are looking for a touch more joviality then you can try from the baby bangs, which are the fringes that reach the middle of the forehead or a bit shaggy and long as Jennifer López wears.