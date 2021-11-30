Selena Gomez: her mother Mandy Teefey is miraculously saved after being on the verge of death from pneumonia | Eint | Shows

A survival testimony was provided by Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, (45 years old) in her last post on Instagram, made on November 20, when she revealed that she was on the verge of death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker