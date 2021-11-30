Selena Gomez: her mother Mandy Teefey is miraculously saved after being on the verge of death from pneumonia | Eint | Shows

A survival testimony was provided by Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, (45 years old) in her last post on Instagram, made on November 20, when she revealed that she was on the verge of death.

“I was in the hospital. They told me I had days to live “ , he claimed.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are caught kissing

Why was Selena Gomez’s mother hospitalized?

In its publication, the mother of the interpreter of “Love you like a love song” reported that she had been diagnosed with double pneumonia. As proof of this, he included two photographs from the hospital bed, in one he appears with an oxygen cannula.

“ I had miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to move on. Fight. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who managed to get out, ”he said.

20.11.2021 | Post by Mandy Teefey, mother of Selena Gomez. Photo: Capture Mandy Teefey / Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Taylor Swift: Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and more celebrities who supported her on Saturday night live

Mandy Teefey is attacked on social media

The pop star’s mother made this publication in response to the messages from trolls she received after appearing on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, as part of the promotion of the Wondermind platform, an initiative focused on mental health, promoted by Selena Gómez and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsetter.

Mandy Teefey explained that she received messages criticizing her weight gain. As he said, due to his illness, he went from being a size 8 to 16. “I gained 60 pounds plus inflammation due to the infection,” he said.