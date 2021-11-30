Selena Gómez goes shopping in a New York supermarket with her two dogs in the car …

The general impression of artists is that, due to their fame and fortune, they do not perform the common activities of all mortals, including shopping. Although many artists have personal assistants, who are in charge of organizing every aspect of their lives, the truth is that some of them prefer to do their daily things on their own.

Among those artists is the famous singer Selena Gómez, who was caught in recent days shopping in a supermarket in New York City, in very good company, since he decided to go shopping with his two dogs: Winnie and Daisy.

In the video you can see the interpreter of “Love You Like a Love Song” entering the supermarket, along with a companion who was carrying one of her dogs in a shopping cart, while she was carrying her other pet in the same way . The singer chose a comfortable look to go to replenish her pantry, as she chose a set of black tracksuit and white sports shoes, her hair in a high ponytail, and the only visible “accessory” was the mask that it covered much of his face.

The singer’s two dogs are of the poodle breed, and Daisy, the last to arrive in the artist’s life, was adopted during confinement by Covid-19.

The artist is one of the most influential people on social networks, as she has more than 273 million followers on her Instagram account alone. It is for this reason that he has inspired millions of people to adopt rather than buy a pet, thus urging his followers to attend the shelters., to give a home to the most vulnerable, thus revealing the singer’s sensitivity.

Justin Bieber’s ex tends to make visible the fight of animal protection associations, Sharing messages of support to the protectors on their social networks, and even collaborating with them, to help find a home for the animals that are abandoned.

Selena became the voice of animal defense during the confinement days, and in one of the collaborations with the animal shelter, Selena met Daisy, a little mixed-breed poodle dog who won her heart. Without thinking twice, he decided to adopt the little girl, presenting her in a video on his Instagram account. Daisy became part of the family with Winnie, a white poodle that often appears in the singer’s photographs.

Selena Gomez has confessed that her two dogs have become a mainstay for her as they have helped her with her mental health issues, which includes bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. The singer has indicated that the company of her furry friends has been fundamental in her recovery, since they give her calm and peace, while therapy and medication also do their part.