Sebastián Córdova, the 10th who remained in duty with America and can now change his colors

Sebastián Córdova, who can leave America, had a tournament comparable to a roller coaster: with too many ups and downs

MEXICO – The performance of Sebastian Cordovto in the past Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with the U23 national team, he gave hope to the fans of the America to have a new idol and reference for the club, since the board had announced to give him number 10 at the wheel of 24 years, and with this, give him a mental pressure to be his guide.

However, the footballer’s work has been far from perfect or even regular.

The young Mexican missed the first three Liga MX matches due to his commitments to the Mexican National Team. However, as soon as he arrived at the team, he was used as a starter and thus forced to be the benchmark of the squad, but his performances were far from convincing.

Performance of Cordova Throughout the months it was comparable to a roller coaster, because he was not able to repeat a good performance more than one game and with this criticism began to emerge, because he was far from becoming that heir to good football that people came to. to think.

Cordova he averaged an average of 58 game minutes in the 15 games he had. The footballer started on the right foot by scoring two goals on matchday 4 against Atlas and on matchday 6 with Xolos. However, as soon as this duel against the border team passed, things got complicated, as the footballer’s performance began to be intermittent.

Córdova scored a goal every 288 minutes played and his average goals per game was 0.2, while his shots per game on goal were 1.3.

The fans believed that Sebastian Cordova he was the hero that the fans were waiting for. On a collective level, his numbers looked poor when it came to assists, as he did not achieve a single one throughout the tournament and in his 15 games he only generated three important occasions.

One of the greatest attractions that Córdova had was his individual quality, since he won 45 percent of the matches he played and in total he obtained 4.4 matches per game. This caused the young footballer to be hit 1.7 times per game and lose the ball 11.7 times in each game.

Cordova He closed the Apertura 2021 with the starting position, but the fans began to demand better performance from their “10” and for the start of the Liguilla, coach Santiago Solari decided that the player would not start after the FIFA date who faced Mexico and in the 180-minute series against Pumas, Sebas barely participated in 42 minutes

Córdova’s return game was far from brilliant against an opponent who dominated with authority, while the midfielder timidly tried to appear on the pitch, which demanded the appearance of the 24-year-old midfielder who has the demand for being the new A reference for his number and that in the last hours he put himself in the eye of controversy, since he could change the colors of the azulcrema team for those of Guadalajara, the hated opponent.