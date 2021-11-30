Santiago Solari remains on the condition of reaching the Final in the next tournament

After removal of the America at the hands of Cougars in the Quarterfinals of Opening 2021, the continuity of the sports president was questioned, Santiago Banos and the technical director Santiago Solari in their respective positions.

However, both Bathrooms What Solari will remain in their posts, as revealed by Rubén Rodríguez, a collaborator of RECORD, with a condition.

“Santiago Solari and Santiago Banos firm for the next tournament. Both are left with the request to DT to reach the final minimum, “said Rodríguez on his Twitter.

In addition, Rubén revealed that the team will be reinforced for the next tournament taking into account the requests of the strategist, with the right wing being a priority.

“They will strengthen the squad under the DT’s requests. They will seek to have the team much more competitive. Priority: RIGHT WHEEL”, the journalist wrote in his networks.

