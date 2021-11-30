Santiago Baños and Santiago Solari will continue in America

On

America

, they are looking for culprits. That is why the club would have decided the future of both Santiago Banos like Santiago Solari, after the failure in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, where they were eliminated in Quarter finals by Cougars, playing in the Aztec stadium.

After the defeat, the Azulcrema club released a statement apologizing to the fans and acknowledging that the eliminations in the league had been disastrous. They also said that the immediate future of the campus would be anlalized.

It might interest you: "The puma does not have a woman": Footballers of

Cougars

they make fun of America

What will happen to Solari and Baños

Much was speculated about the departure of Santiago Solari and the responsibility of Santiago Banos for the assembly of the equipment. However, according to information from David medrano, the two will still be in the club for him Closing 2022.

“Santiago Solari will continue, Santiago Baños will continue. It is the decision that has been made by America“Was what he said Don David Medrano in one more edition of Ask the Masters, within Comex Masters.

Santiago Solari he has barely managed two tournaments at America. In the first they were second in the general table and in the other, they finished as leaders. During the regular phase they were one of the best teams but in the final phase, they could no longer advance.

The restructuring of America

Apparently there will be a renovation in the America and it will start in the template. The loss of Sebastián Córdoba could start everything, in addition to some others such as Mario Osuna, who no longer enters into the club’s plans or Nicolas Benedetti, who would also be left out of the team.

In the same way, the Eagles could bet heavily on their reinforcements and would have their sights on Jonathan dos Santos, who terminated his contract with him Galaxy and became a free agent.

It might interest you: The failures of

Santiago Solari

in America