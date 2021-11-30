Romance? They uncover the reason for the meetings between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie

It is said that the meetings between the American actress, 46, and the Canadian singer, 31, was due to the fact that he wants to make a dent in the world of acting and that Jolie could not be a better teacher, since she knows the industry thoroughly not only as a performer, but also as a screenwriter, producer and director, hence the encounters they had in the past.

The Weeknd had already made his first pininos in the world of interpretation, he wrote a chapter of the animated series Family Guy, and appeared in the Adam Sandler film Rough diamonds.

The new challenge of The Weeknd will have six chapters, whose recordings have already begun. At the moment only part of The Idol cast is known, which is made up of stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Anne Heche, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and The Weeknd himself, among other actors.