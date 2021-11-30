Rodolfo Pizarro is close to returning to Rayados

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 11.30.2021 10:04:21





After the elimination in the Apertura 2021, in Striped planning began for Closing 2022 and Club World Cup, and they have in their sights the return of Rodolfo Pizarro, player of the Inter Miami to the royal institution.

The Gang is already close to reaching a agreement with the MLS by the Aztec midfielder to reinforce the team in the winter transfer window, pending the amount they can disburse, sources within the club confirmed at Half Time.

In days past the directive of the Inter Miami He assured that he has his three designated players in plans, which are Pizarro, Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise matuidi, after a bad 2011 in the American institution.

Pizarro left the Monterrey in early 2020 to move to Miami Florida, after the club Major League Soccer paid the termination clause, when Antonio Mohamed was as coach.

Janssen does not enter into plans

Who has great chances of leaving Striped in december is Vincent Janssen. They are already looking for an accommodation to leave the institution in which he has been for more than two years and one of those interested in recent months has been the Austin FC, a club that could add him for the 2022 season.