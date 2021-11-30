Risky Business’s Porsche 928, the movie that made Tom Cruise famous, up for auction

One of the most remembered films of the 80s is Risky Business. The film that launched a twentysomething Tom Cruise to fame has unforgettable scenes, especially the one when the young actor dances in his underwear to the song Old Time Rock & Roll played by Bob Seger.

But that film not only catapulted Tom Cruise to stardom (he was nominated for a Golden Globe for that role) but also allowed the American something much more mundane: to learn to drive cars with a manual gearbox. And he did it in no less than a Porsche 928.

These days, that same 1979 Porsche 928 that was used in the filming of the film (three units were occupied) goes up for auction at the Barret-Jackson house, although for now no estimated sale prices have been delivered.

The model with VIN 9289201213 was used in the remembered chase scenes against the Cadillac DeVille, an instance in which Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) himself said “Porsche. There is no substitute ”. Of course, for the tranquility of the bidders, the unit that is auctioned is not the one that later ended up in Lake Michigan when Cruise himself tried to save it.

But why is that model chosen for the film? Director Paul Brickman had in mind to occupy a Porsche 911, but was not sure and it seemed “too common a car.” And the 928 fulfilled better what I wanted in the movie and more with the tastes of North Americans, since it has a front 4.5-liter V8 engine with 421 horsepower.

The problem was that this model with hidden round headlights, tapered front and rounded rear, had only a five-speed manual gearbox, so Tom Cruise, today a renowned sports car lover, had to accept the challenge and learn to let go. the clutch pedal without stopping the engine while taxiing. Perhaps that is where the actor’s romance with cars began, it is that like Porsche there is no other.