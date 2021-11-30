Rihanna’s niece covers her ears when listening to her aunt’s music

As the old saying goes: about tastes there is nothing written. And certainly this has been clear on several occasions, but the most recent comes to light in a video that uploaded Rihanna, which showed his niece Majesty covering her ears while the song played “This Is What You Came For”, played by her aunt and Calvin Harris.

This certainly unleashed a scandal on social media, leaving users in awe of the little girl’s and Rihanna’s attitude towards this curious action.

Rihanna’s niece doesn’t like her aunt’s music?

In the video uploaded by the interpreter of “Umbrella” you can hear how she imparts some discipline on her seven-year-old niece, Majesty, who is seen resting her head on the table while listening to the song by Rihanna and Calvin Harris through YouTube on your tablet.

“Who is banned from YouTube?” Asks the singer as “This Is What You Came For” plays on Majesty’s tablet. And at the moment the chorus sounds, Rihanna takes advantage and points to her niece with her finger while singing “You, ooh, ooh”, referring to the fact that she refers to the little girl.

As a result of this, Majesty raises her head to cover her earsSo he cannot hear the song in the background or his aunt scolding. Finally, Rihanna takes the girl’s device to show that she was on her official video profile. “No more YouTube”the singer told her niece.

And while the context is not very clear on why his niece would be banned from YouTube, what is clear is that the little girl is not much of a fan of Rihanna’s music, showing it apathetically while listening to her music with her head on the table, and then covering her ears when her aunt was reprimanding her.

The reaction of the fans

As soon as the singer uploaded the video to her Twitter account, the comments of her followers did not wait, with many of them taking Majesty’s behavior as hilarious and supporting Rihanna’s decision to punish her without YouTube, despite the reason. It’s not very clear.

“This kills me with laughter”, “Majesty has gone crazy if she doesn’t like RiRi’s music” and “Is that Majesty? I can’t believe it’s so big ”were some of the comments that the famous singer’s publication received.

However, many of them took this opportunity to sue Rihanna to work on new music since since 2016 the singer has not released a new album Nor has she participated in concerts as she has dedicated herself to her clothing and makeup brand Fenty.

“She just wants an album just like us”, “We are tired of the old stuff and Majesty too” and “This girl is clearly tired of listening to old music, I get it”, were some of the comments Rihanna received about her absence from the music industry.

