Rihanna’s eyeliner that will inspire you for the holidays

Christmas is just around the corner. In these coming weeks the agendas will be filled with company dinners, Christmas meals, the New Year’s Eve party and events as endearing and fun as the invisible friend. Some special days that are the perfect excuse to bring out the most sophisticated and creative side both when dressing and putting on makeup.

On the occasion of the Christmas season, the ‘beauty looks’ are filled with brightness and elegant colors to accompany the outfits. For yet another year, the eyes are once again gaining prominence with a new way of making eyeliner with which you can instantly rejuvenate your gaze, as demonstrated by Rihanna.





The artist, who usually shares with her thousands of followers several makeup tutorials with the products of her firm Fenty Beauty, has shown how to make the inverted eyeliner that promises to become the favorite makeup of the holidays.

Inverted eyeliner instantly rejuvenates and brightens the look

The singer and actress has used the ‘Flypencil’ to create an eyeliner in a vibrant cherry color that instantly illuminates her eyes. As can be seen in the video posted on her Instagram Stories, Rihanna marks both the waterline and the lower lash line with the pencil, as well as the end of the upper part of the lashes for more slanted eyes.

The artist uses a long-lasting, creamy product that stands out for its intense tone that opens and illuminates her gaze. A makeup trick that Queen Letizia already carried out just a few weeks ago, who surprised with a look of impact thanks to her groundbreaking reverse delineation in copper tones that highlighted her gaze.

Queen Letizia with inverted eyeliner in copper tones Chema Clares

A ‘beauty look’ that Zendaya has also worn in one of the fashionable colors: lilac. The actress highlighted the lower part of the eyelashes with a mauve tone that added depth to her look and the effect of larger eyes. Unlike Doña Letizia and Rihanna, the artist chose to also draw the traditional eyeliner for a more vibrant result.

Zendaya opts for a lilac inverted eyeliner Vianney Le Caer

Three different styles that are perfect to copy this holiday season. The easiest to replicate is that of the ‘Umbrella’ interpreter, since she only uses her signature eyeliner and a little mascara to obtain a makeup that can be done with all kinds of colors and that can be worn both during the day like at night.

