Review of “The portal from beyond”, another delirium with Nicolas Cage

The aforementioned has nothing to do with the budget of María Pulera’s film, The portal from beyond (Between Worlds, 2018), which tells a supernatural drama as far-fetched as it is implausible: Joe (Cage) lost his wife and daughter and, through a medium, he believes he has recovered them, although in truth it is the medium’s vengeful daughter, occupying the body of his late wife. Complicated isn’t it?

We are facing one of those difficult cases to qualify, because although the film is bad with desire – and I even dare to say on purpose – it is entertaining and has a couple of hilarious scenes, thanks of course, to Nicolas Cage. To describe just one, the guy has sex with his “recovered wife” and, between strange positions and obscenities, she asks him in the middle of the act to recite poetry to her. With her on him, Cage takes a book called “Poetry by Nicolas Cage” and enunciates sentences to the moans of the woman.

The actor has that ability to put the body to his latest films but without ever taking the crazy roles that demand of him too seriously. That quota of humor helps to cope with the ridiculous argument. Of course, there will be those who say that it is not enough to rescue Cage to save from disaster The portal from beyond. And he is right. But it is admirable to follow the actor in his strange – and fun – descent into hell through his latest productions. And to think that he ever won an Oscar.