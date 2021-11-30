Review of “King Richard: A Winning Family”, biopic of the tennis players Williams with Will Smith

How did Venus and Serena Williams become two African-American sports and popular culture icons? Richard Williams is the answer. King Richard: A Winning Family (King Richard, 2021) tells us the method of the father of tennis players so that they can have a successful career.

Behind these sports stars, forged through talent and effort, hides a being that moved heaven and earth so that they can get what they deserve. Finding trainers who can provide them with other tools or brands that want to wear them was the job that Richard, his father and the true protagonist of this story, did through sweat and tears.

Both Venus and Serena Williams are portrayed in the best light. The film is set in the early moments of the sisters, years before they begin to compete as professionals. The plan of his father, who fought for the well-being of the family, is exposed in this feel good movie capable of astonishing tennis lovers and entertaining the rest of the spectators.

In one of his best performances of recent years, Will Smith puts himself in Richard’s shoes to disarm us, hug us and make us cry. There is no doubt, this feature film is the Will Smith show. With memorable scenes, capable of combining racial struggle with social and sporting inequality, the actor gives a powerful performance that places him in the select group of performers who will seek to compete for the awards for the best of the season.

King Richard: A Winning Family it’s a match point, and not only for the work of the actor from Independence Day. The script is one of the strengths of the work and the merit is twofold since it is the first one made by Zach Baylin (he is hired to write Creed iii). Perhaps the almost 150 minutes are long, but the ability of its director, Reinaldo Marcus Green (Good Joe Bell), makes them not dense. Sinning a bit repetitive, the film succeeds thanks to the giant heart that takes over the screen from beginning to end.

In another vein, it is worth highlighting the work of two other interpreters who turn their performances into unforgettable moments. On the one hand, Aunjanue Ellis (Maids and ladies) gives the film the necessary temperance in the role of Brandy, the mother of this family. On the other hand, Jon Bernthal (The punisher) and his Rick Macci are the funny share of the story.

A biopic genuine (stay in the credits, the footage will surprise you) that explains sporting success in an unfavorable context, puts Will Smith back as that guy who makes us cry. A dip in the 90s, both in the story, as in the performers, as well as in the format (it recovers the long duration where today, at the time of the streaming, everything should be short and immediate). The Williamses are a family to look up to and this film is the audiovisual tribute they deserve.