Renault AIR4, the flying tribute to a classic car

This year marks six decades of the iconic Renault 4, a car that transcended history by being one of the best-sellers worldwide, with more than 8 million units between 1961 and 19991. Proof of this, the French firm has had a year of celebrations with various innovative initiatives.

In that sense, they presented the recent Renault AIR4, a carbon fiber drone that appears to be a flying car with a futuristic interpretation of the classic sedan from a few decades ago.

“After a year of celebration, we wanted to create something unconventional to close 4L’s 60th anniversary. The AIR4 flying showcar is something never seen before and a nod to what this icon might look like in another 60 years. ” Mentioned Arnaud Belloni, global marketing director of Renault.

Regarding the design, the wheels have been changed for four two-bladed propellers, one at each corner, while the chassis, similar to the original model, is in the middle of the rotating range.

The AIR4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium batteries that can reach up to 90,000 mAh, enough for a maximum speed of 24 m / s, which can equal 93 km / h, and a 45 ° tilt during flights.

The height that the drone can reach is 700 m with a takeoff speed of 14 m / s, held at 4 m, for safety reasons, and a landing speed of 3 m / s. Finally, the maximum vector thrust is 380 kg, that is, 95 kg for each propeller.

Its design, manufacture and assembly of the Renault AIR4 was carried out entirely in France, in the first technology park in Europe in Sophia Antipolis, on the Côte d’Azur.

“After 25 years of forward-looking research, we believe that the icons of automotive culture are timeless, whether on the ground or in the air. For 60 years Renault 4 has been driven by ordinary people who make it extraordinary, now, with AIR4, the Renault 4 he’s ready for one of his biggest adventures yet. ” Explained Patrice Meignan, CEO and founder of TheArsenale.

Obviously it is a concept, for now, which will continue to be studied to make improvements in case of starting a mass production, however, the French firm has not mentioned its future plans for the flying car.

After the online presentation, the AIR4 showcar will be on public display starting next week at the Atelier Renault, on the Champs-Elysées alongside other historic representations of the Renault 4.