Releases December 2021: Amazon, Filmin and Disney +

‘The Book of Boba Fett’, spin-off of the smash hit ‘The Mandalorian’, marks the end of the year on platforms streaming, but it’s not the only entertainment option for December. From the silent apocalypses of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ to the British and small-scale magic of Alan Moore on ‘The Show’, these are the proposals for December 2021 from Filmin, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video: New Movies, Series and Documentaries

‘A quiet place 2’

After a major delay due to the pandemic This little sequel to one of the latest surprise horror and science fiction hits has hit theaters of the last few years, and which helped spread the fashion for “post-apocalypse with limitations” movies. In this case, during the end of the world you cannot make noise so as not to alert the creatures that have decimated the human species. In the sequel, the fierce mother played by Emily Blunt leads her family once again, in an intense little film also directed by John Krasinski.

Premiere on December 13

Other premieres of Amazon Prime Video

‘Hidden Instincts’ (1/12)

‘Sainz. Live to compete ‘(2/12)

‘The Town’ S3 (2/12)

‘Harlem’ (3/12)

‘Creators’ (3/12)

‘The Ferragnez – The series’ (9/12)

‘The Expanse’ S6 (10/12)

‘Be careful what you wish for’ (12/10)

‘Encounter’ (10/12)

‘Tampa Baes’ (10/12)

‘A quiet place 2’ (12/13)

‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ (12/13)

‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’ (16/12)

‘The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois’ (12/17)

‘Being the Ricardos’ (12/21)

‘Antebellum’ (23/12)

‘The refuge’ (12/30)

Disney +: new movies, series and documentaries

“ The Boba Fett Book ”

The impressive success of ‘The Mandalorian’ generated a couple of almost immediate reactions from Disney. For one thing, most of his future ‘Star Wars’ productions will go direct to Disney +. On the other, we have a spin-off starring the original Mandalorian, Boba Fett: he will talk about the times when he took the throne of Jabba and it will have a tone and setting very similar to what we already saw in ‘The Mandalorian’. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of the year for the platform, which will be measured with Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’.

Premiere on December 29

Other premieres on Disney +

Filmin: new films, series and documentaries

‘The Show’

Continuation of a series of shorts by director Mitch Jenkins written by screenwriter Alan Moore and set in Northampton, the writer’s hometown. Tom Burke plays a “man of many talents, passports and identities” who is given the mission to recover an object lost by a rather aggressive client. It will have to enter a dream world hidden under our reality where all kinds of magical icons coexist of pop culture: vampires, private detectives, superheroes … A modest and suggestive film, written by Moore (and in which he has a small intervention) and that could mean the author’s reconciliation with a medium that he has always denied.

Premiere December 3

Other premieres on Filmin